Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

District attorney's office pledges safety, support for survivors of police sexual abuse

By Kristen Johanson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gxcjn_0lCaFTlw00

PHILADLEPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia prosecutors turned to the public on Wednesday to urge potential sexual assault victims, connected to three former police officers, to come forward.

Former homicide detective Donald Suchinsky, accused of groping the mother of a homicide victim near Philadelphia Police Department headquarters years ago, faces charges of aggravated indecent assault, stalking and harassment.

The unidentified woman filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against the 57-year-old and the city in January.

Police officials say the district attorney notified the Police Department in February of the allegations against Suchinsky, and he was immediately put on desk duty.  In June of 2021, they say, police gave their Internal Affairs report back to the DA. Suchshisky was charged in February of 2023, a few weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

The other two defendants are Howard Rubin and Patrick Heron.

Rubin, who was a former school resource officer and went by the name Hip Hop Cop, was sentenced last month after he pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges. He worked at Edison High School about 15 years ago, as well as Mastbaum High School and Multicultural Academy Charter School.

And Heron, with ties to Austin Meehan Middle School, faces a slew of similar offenses and will go on trial in November.

Lyandra Retacco, a supervisor with the district attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, said they are hoping, if there are any other victims of the three defendants, they will come forward.

“Our goal here is to support the people who have been hurt by these actions and by, frankly, the color of authority that was twisted in all three of these cases,” Retacco said.

“We are turning to the community, the Philadelphians, so that if there are things people know, we can get as clear of a picture as we can about what kind of harm was done in the community.”

The district attorney's office generally does not share police booking photos but makes individualized exceptions including when information or tips from the public are needed by law enforcement. Individuals who have information about defendant Donald Suchinsky, defendant Patrick Heron or convicted sexual predator Howard Rubin, or who are in need of support, are urged to contact the SIU at DAO_SIU@phila.gov or 215-686-9608.

Resources for male survivors of sexual abuse and assault are available at 1in6.org . Resources for all survivors of sexual abuse and assault are available at the National Sexual Violence Resource Center .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia gets its first class of public safety officers — nonpolice enforcing traffic laws
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Several juveniles turn themselves in after random beating that left woman unconscious
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Advocates pushing for more access to maternal, infant healthcare in Pa.
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The struggles many women face re-entering the workforce after raising children
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Police: Teens ransack Center City store, attack employee
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Police: Woman beaten unconscious by at least 8 individuals near City Hall
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Police: Driver in University City struck 70-year-old pedestrian, fled
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Police officer kills man, injures woman during drug investigation outside Wilmington 7-Eleven
Wilmington, DE5 days ago
2 plead guilty in 2021 fatal shooting outside Pat’s Steaks
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Philadelphia sheriff faces 3 challengers in bid for re-election
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Pro-abortion demonstration stops traffic in Center City on International Women’s Day
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia City Council votes unanimously to put public safety director question on ballot
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
1 Philly school resolves asbestos issue; to open Monday, while 2 high schools remain closed
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
ATM skimming devices discovered in stores across Montgomery County
Conshohocken, PA4 days ago
5 killed in Philadelphia over the weekend, including 14-year-old
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
These Philadelphia high school students can do your taxes as well as any CPA — for free
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Here are some tips for navigating Philly's Democratic primary ballot
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Philadelphia School District says it knew of Building 21 asbestos problems 2 years ago
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Medical Report: Is it healthy to work from home?
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
TUGSA reaches another tentative agreement with Temple University
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philly nonprofit 'breaking bread' with those in need
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Asbestos inspection shuts down Simon Gratz Mastery Charter
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
City seeks public consensus on 'Chinatown Stitch' plan to cap Vine Street Expressway
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Medical Report: Left uncontrolled, diabetes could hinder your vision
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Medical Report: Stay healthy in mind and body for a greater chance of surviving COVID
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy