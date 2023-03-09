District attorney's office pledges safety, support for survivors of police sexual abuse

PHILADLEPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia prosecutors turned to the public on Wednesday to urge potential sexual assault victims, connected to three former police officers, to come forward.

Former homicide detective Donald Suchinsky, accused of groping the mother of a homicide victim near Philadelphia Police Department headquarters years ago, faces charges of aggravated indecent assault, stalking and harassment.

The unidentified woman filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against the 57-year-old and the city in January.

Police officials say the district attorney notified the Police Department in February of the allegations against Suchinsky, and he was immediately put on desk duty. In June of 2021, they say, police gave their Internal Affairs report back to the DA. Suchshisky was charged in February of 2023, a few weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

The other two defendants are Howard Rubin and Patrick Heron.

Rubin, who was a former school resource officer and went by the name Hip Hop Cop, was sentenced last month after he pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges. He worked at Edison High School about 15 years ago, as well as Mastbaum High School and Multicultural Academy Charter School.

And Heron, with ties to Austin Meehan Middle School, faces a slew of similar offenses and will go on trial in November.

Lyandra Retacco, a supervisor with the district attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, said they are hoping, if there are any other victims of the three defendants, they will come forward.

“Our goal here is to support the people who have been hurt by these actions and by, frankly, the color of authority that was twisted in all three of these cases,” Retacco said.

“We are turning to the community, the Philadelphians, so that if there are things people know, we can get as clear of a picture as we can about what kind of harm was done in the community.”

The district attorney's office generally does not share police booking photos but makes individualized exceptions including when information or tips from the public are needed by law enforcement. Individuals who have information about defendant Donald Suchinsky, defendant Patrick Heron or convicted sexual predator Howard Rubin, or who are in need of support, are urged to contact the SIU at DAO_SIU@phila.gov or 215-686-9608.

Resources for male survivors of sexual abuse and assault are available at 1in6.org . Resources for all survivors of sexual abuse and assault are available at the National Sexual Violence Resource Center .