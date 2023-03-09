Open in App
Nashville, TN
The Tennessean

Vanderbilt baseball strikes out 24, sets single-game record in 17-inning walk-off win

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean,

3 days ago
Vanderbilt baseball got a walk-off win over Evansville on Wednesday night in a 17-inning game, tying the program's record for longest game by innings and setting a new single-game high with 24 strikeouts by the pitching staff.

Parker Noland was the hero with the walk-off single. RJ Schreck led off the 17th with a double and Davis Diaz singled him over to third, but the next two batters both struck out before Noland ended things, beating the Purple Aces, 2-1.

Patrick Reilly and Ryan Ginther both struck out seven batters. Freshman JD Thompson struck out five in his first career appearance, Thomas Schultz struck out four and Nick Maldonado struck out one. Ginther and Maldonado were also involved in Vanderbilt's combined no-hitter over Minnesota on Sunday.

Freshman Andrew Dutkanych IV started the game but had to exit after two batters with an apparent leg injury.

The game was the longest in Division I baseball this season. Vanderbilt (10-4) has had one prior 17-inning game, against Louisville in 2010. The previous single-game strikeout record was 22, last matched in a 16-inning loss to Ole Miss in 2015.

This was the Commodores' second walk-off win of the season. The first was over Maryland in the Cambria College Classic when Schreck walked off with a sacrifice fly.

It was the first extra-inning game of the season for Vanderbilt. The Commodores will now have to contend with reduced pitching depth for their weekend series with Loyola Marymount (6-5) beginning Friday.

