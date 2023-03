A missing Robinson Township woman has been found dead, Pittsburgh police said.

Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue in Brighton Heights in December.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights

Keefer’s body was found on the riverbank in the 4400 block of Ohio River Boulevard in Bellevue, according to officials.

A cause and manner of death has not been released. Further updates will come from the medical examiner’s office.

Editor’s note: Allegheny County officials clarified that Keefer’s body was found on the riverbank and that when providing an address, the county uses the closest address.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: