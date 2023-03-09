Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting in east Los Angeles; suspect dead

By Josh DuBoseTravis SchleppCarlos SaucedoMary Beth McDadeSamantha Cortese,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nu94K_0lCaCz0700

Three police officers were hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday evening after they were shot by a suspect during an investigation in Lincoln Heights. The suspect was found dead several hours later, police said.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

A police source later confirmed to KTLA that officers had been in the area as part of a felony investigation of a parolee at large. They observed the suspect walking down the alley, and then go into a residence.

Police then set up a perimeter and a police K-9 unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was located in a small room in the bottom of the main house. Officers called out to the suspect, but he refused to surrender. Eventually, tear gas was deployed and gunshots were fired, at which point the three officers were wounded.

The suspect went back into the home where he remained as additional police and SWAT teams arrived to the scene.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home.

An LAPD robot was visible in an alleyway behind the house and eventually made entry. Around 8:45 p.m., another round of tear gas appeared to be deployed where the man was holed up.

SWAT officers made entry shortly after, and it did not appear that the suspect was an active threat.

Right around 9:30 p.m., officials with LAPD confirmed that the suspect was dead.

  • An LAPD SWAT team moves in on the location of a suspect who engaged in a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjsQk_0lCaCz0700
    Tear gas streams from a home in Lincoln Heights where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUdmv_0lCaCz0700
    An LAPD robot sits in an alleyway next to a home where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPwPt_0lCaCz0700
    A SWAT vehicle blocks an alley in Lincoln Heights following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed that all officers are in stable condition.

The officers suffered various injuries, including one officer who was shot in the abdomen, another who was shot in the arm and the third who was hit in the leg and midsection.

Police later confirmed that all three officers were K-9 unit officers. None of the officers’ dog partners were hurt.

Officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, updated the public outside County USC Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wanted for 2020 Vicksburg murder arrested in Texas
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Man shot after fight at Vicksburg apartment
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Missing woman found fatally struck by car in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Opelousas McDonalds employee accused of stealing $500 from register before walking off job
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Police: Man tried to make $45K purchase with stolen identity
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Cold Case Closed: Jefferson Parish couple arrested 1992 death of baby girl
Picayune, MS2 days ago
8 dead after 2 suspected smuggling boats overturn near San Diego
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Human hand found by man walking dog in NYC; investigators find out who it belonged to
New York City, NY1 day ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
Crowd blocks traffic at Paso Del Norte Bridge, multiple agencies responding
El Paso, TX1 hour ago
3 children, mother die in fire at Chicago firefighter’s home
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium
Hayward, CA1 day ago
Choctaws announce expansion at southeast Mississippi casino
Laurel, MS2 hours ago
SWAC Basketball Championships Leave JSU, Alcorn in Limbo Entering Selection Sunday
Jackson, MS18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy