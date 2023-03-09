Open in App
Nogales, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Concerns of traveling to Sonora, Mexico

By Reyna Preciado,

3 days ago
The kidnapping and killing of U.S. travelers in Matamoros, Mexico Friday has many questioning the safety of travel to Mexico, especially with many students on spring break.

Officials have released warnings of what areas should be visited with caution, or not at all.

Many Tucsonans travel to Nogales, Arizona to access Sonora, Mexico. It’s common for people to search for goods and services at lower prices.

The U.S. Department of State has ranked it as a risk for travel. The kidnappings were in Tamaulipas, Mexico. Sonora, a neighboring state of Mexico to Arizona, is ranked as orange-meaning people should reconsider travel.

Along Morley Avenue in Nogales, Arizona, many people from both sides of the border visit to shop. But is there a safety risk for those who travel to Nogales, Sonora?

Kristy Vasquez has lived on the Arizona side for 50 years but grew up in Sonora.

“My whole life I’ve lived both here and there,” she said. She still goes to Sonora every week.

“Right now I’m going to eat with my sister. Sometimes I go get groceries or to the pharmacy,” said Vasquez.

She said she believes her hometown is safe for visitors. “Nogales, Sonora is a safe city for Arizona tourists or tourists from anywhere, really.”

Erika Martinez lives in Nogales, Sonora. She said she travels to Arizona once every couple of weeks from her ranch with no issues.

“It’s very safe, very calm, thank God. There aren’t many vandals, it’s pretty chill overall,” said Martinez.

Some that preferred not to go on camera did mention it’s most safe to not be out after dark, that can even be said for some areas of Tucson as well. Still, officials recommend reconsidering for those who have travel plans to the area.

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9 , she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , or Twitter .

