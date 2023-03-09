Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Management at Las Vegas apartment complex cancel meeting meant to address crime

By Alyssa Bethencourt,

3 days ago
Residents at an east valley apartment complex are fed up with property management.

For at least a year now, the residents at Los Pecos Senior Apartments say they've dealt with car break-ins, slashed tires and some have even been robbed.

There was a planned community meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning. The meeting was supposed to allow residents the opportunity to voice their concerns, but the meeting never happened.

RELATED: ‘They will come back’: Las Vegas residents complain of constant crime at Los Pecos apartments

Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and property management were invited to attend. Only residents and LVMPD officers showed up.

After waiting for more than an hour for the meeting to start, it was abruptly canceled. Police officers informed residents that property managers could no longer attend and without them present, police could not proceed.

"Usually, how these work is the citizens come, we show up, and then the management shows up. Unfortunately, I guess they are preoccupied,” said an officer.

The property manager told police they couldn’t attend because of a scheduling conflict. The announcement did not go over well with the over 60 residents in attendance.

"I'm just going to say how I feel. I was pissed off and I still am,” said Karen Hoffman, a resident at the complex.

"I kind of predicted that. I told my friend I didn’t think management was going to come out,” said Valorie Gardner, another resident at the complex.

PREVIOUS: Los Pecos Senior Apartment residents say their homes are unsafe after a string of crimes

Residents say for months, the apartment complex near Pecos Road and Russell Road has been targeted by criminals.

Just last month, residents said a woman's sliding glass door was smashed. The weekend before that, they said dozens of tires were slashed.

"You wake up constantly hearing noises and you worry, if they are trying to take your car or if they are taking the catalytic converters,” said Vivian Sprock, a resident at the complex.

"I'll tell you, I keep a gun by my bed and it's going to stay there loaded,” Gardner said.

Despite their complaints to management about a lack of security, residents say no improvements have been made and it’s left them concerned about safety.

KTNV has reached out to GSL properties, the company that owns Los Pecos Senior Apartments, for weeks and again on Wednesday, but received no reply.

