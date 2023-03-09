Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Dancing With The Stars: Live! coming to the Palms Casino on Sunday

By KTNV Staff,

3 days ago
The stars of the ballroom are ready to waltz and tango at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms.

Dancing pros like Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart will be gracing the stage as part of Dancing With The Stars: Live!

The Las Vegas shows will also feature special guest stars Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio.

Heidi spoke with Morning Blend host JJ Snyder about what audiences can expect from the show.

Both shows are on March 12 with performances at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $22 or you can enter to win tickets by going to our website .

