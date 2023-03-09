Hoosier designer heading to LA Fashion Week

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a dream come true for one Hoosier.

He's heading to the West Coast to feature his clothing line during LA Fashion Week. WRTV's Amber Grigley met with the 26-year-old who hopes this opportunity will take his brand to new levels.

"Seeing all my people wear it and people that I didn't know out on the street wearing it, I was like, wow, this could be something big," said Josh Brooks, CEO, Founder & Creator of BLACC.

What started as a side hustle has become a big deal for Brooks.

"Obviously, it's elevating because I’m heading to LA Fashion Week," said Brooks.

The opportunity was one Brooks never saw coming when he started creating designs for BLACC, and it took a lot of convincing from his team to take this giant leap.

"It took about three people to tell me about it. The first time I was like, yeah, ok. The second time, I was like, maybe. The third time, somebody actually sent me a link for it, and I was like, you know what, let me go ahead and apply," said Brooks.

Weeks later, he got an email.

"It said, we like your clothing. Come on aboard, let's go," said Brooks.

LA Fashion Week is changing the game for his brand by putting it on a bigger stage with some of the movers and shakers in the fashion industry.

"I was like, nah, this can't be real. I started reading more into it and said, I’m doing this," said Brooks.

Brooks connected with Hoosier native and designer Nikki Blaine to mentor him along this journey.

"She's wonderful. She definitely gave me some tips and insight on some things. I just started implementing that with my business," said Brooks.

Brooks leaves Thursday for LA with his assistant.

"Going out there trying to put everything together, packing my clothes, and also dressing the models, it's an ongoing thing," said Brooks.

He said that this is only the beginning, and he's confident that new opportunities will come knocking.

"You can do it, just put in the work," said Brooks.

