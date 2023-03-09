Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
WRTV

Hoosier designer heading to LA Fashion Week

By Amber Grigley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3CiH_0lCaCNtr00

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a dream come true for one Hoosier.

He's heading to the West Coast to feature his clothing line during LA Fashion Week. WRTV's Amber Grigley met with the 26-year-old who hopes this opportunity will take his brand to new levels.

"Seeing all my people wear it and people that I didn't know out on the street wearing it, I was like, wow, this could be something big," said Josh Brooks, CEO, Founder & Creator of BLACC.

What started as a side hustle has become a big deal for Brooks.

"Obviously, it's elevating because I’m heading to LA Fashion Week," said Brooks.

The opportunity was one Brooks never saw coming when he started creating designs for BLACC, and it took a lot of convincing from his team to take this giant leap.

"It took about three people to tell me about it. The first time I was like, yeah, ok. The second time, I was like, maybe. The third time, somebody actually sent me a link for it, and I was like, you know what, let me go ahead and apply," said Brooks.

Weeks later, he got an email.

"It said, we like your clothing. Come on aboard, let's go," said Brooks.

LA Fashion Week is changing the game for his brand by putting it on a bigger stage with some of the movers and shakers in the fashion industry.

"I was like, nah, this can't be real. I started reading more into it and said, I’m doing this," said Brooks.

Brooks connected with Hoosier native and designer Nikki Blaine to mentor him along this journey.

"She's wonderful. She definitely gave me some tips and insight on some things. I just started implementing that with my business," said Brooks.

Brooks leaves Thursday for LA with his assistant.

"Going out there trying to put everything together, packing my clothes, and also dressing the models, it's an ongoing thing," said Brooks.

He said that this is only the beginning, and he's confident that new opportunities will come knocking.

"You can do it, just put in the work," said Brooks.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Indiana man competes on new Netflix survival show; ‘It was an otherworldly experience’
Mccordsville, IN3 days ago
Indianapolis bakery named best place for pie in the state
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
What famous nurseryman is buried in Indiana?
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt Coming to Indiana
Thorntown, IN2 days ago
How to get cheapest tickets for Bobby Brown and New Edition in Detroit, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Hard Rock Casino hits all the right notes in February
Gary, IN1 day ago
2023’s Most Miserable Cities In America Includes 3 Indiana Cities
Hammond, IN3 days ago
Chicago truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in southern Indiana
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Best Frozen Pizza? Website Says It’s This Illinois-Made Favorite
Rockford, IL3 days ago
White supremacy on the rise in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Report: Indiana salary just under national average, among the lowest in the Midwest
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Beware the jumping worm! Invasive species spotted in Indiana
Terre Haute, IN5 days ago
Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested
Attica, IN3 days ago
Indiana Quilts of Valor provides three quilts to Vietnam veterans
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Rain and a wintry mix ahead
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Two newborns surrendered in Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes within 48 hours
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Three infants surrendered in five days via Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Rain, snow showers on the way to Indiana
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Ky. couple cashes in $10 lottery ticket, wins $494,261 jackpot
Mayfield, KY4 days ago
2 Wisconsin women facing domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta's 'Cop City' police training site attack
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Missing Oklahoma woman found in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy