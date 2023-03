wiproud.com

Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead By HANNA ARHIROVA and ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press, 3 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A barrage of more than 80 Russian missiles and a smaller number of exploding drones hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure ...