Tacoma, WA
Sportsnaut

Reports: Ex-All-Star Shawn Kemp charged with drive-by shooting

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp, one of the most iconic players in Seattle SuperSonics history, reportedly was arrested in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday and charged with a drive-by shooting.

The Tacoma Police Department tweeted that a 53-year-old man was “booked for Drive-By Shooting” after shots were fired following an altercation between occupants of two cars in a parking lot at 1:58 p.m. PT.

Pierce County inmate records show that Shawn Travis Kemp booked into jail on a drive-by shooting charge at 5:58 p.m. PT.

Shawn Kemp the former basketball player is 53 and his middle name is Travis. Multiple outlets subsequently corroborated the report.

Drafted by Seattle out of Trinity Valley Community College in Texas with the 17th overall pick in 1989, Kemp played the first eight of his 14 career NBA seasons for the Sonics. He was an All-Star six straight seasons and three times made the All-NBA second team.

Known for his ability to fly high above the rim and throw down thunderous dunks, Kemp averaged 14.6 points over his career (16.2 with Seattle). He also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 9.6 with the Sonics.

After playing in Seattle, Kemp spent three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, two with the Portland Trail Blazers and one with the Orlando Magic, in his final season in 2002-03.

In 2005, Kemp was arrested in Seattle and charged with marijuana and cocaine possession in his truck.

In 2020, Kemp was among a group who opened Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis, a marijuana dispensary in Seattle.

–Field Level Media

