New Orleans, LA
Afternoon murder in the Seventh Ward

3 days ago

NOPD  is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue that left one person dead.

Just before 4:30pm a citizen flagged NOPD officers down and told them a shooting had just happened.  Officers found the victim unresponsive down on the neutral ground.  The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.  He was declared deceased on the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to anonymously contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

