Open in App
Lawrence, KS
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas basketball looks to further Big 12 legacy for men’s and women’s teams

By PJ Green,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOSET_0lCa8ZZ600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas basketball brand is strong for both men’s and women’s teams.

The men will most likely be one of the top number-one seeds in the NCAA tournament and the women are a virtual lock for the tournament projected to be as high as an eight or nine seed.

Kansas to play West Virginia in second round of Big 12 tournament

The men are also regular-season Big 12 champs which makes them a number one seed in the Big 12 tournament.

“I actually don’t think we played as well of late,” head coach Bill Self said. “Because games are close at home doesn’t mean you played poorly, it means that the league is pretty good and all the games are hard.”

“I think we need to get on an uptick going into the (NCAA) tournament and I’m glad that we’re actually playing before next week to give us an opportunity to do that.”

“Just playing with more urgency,” guard Kevin McCullar Jr. said. “Just knowing if you don’t win, you’re going home. So just coming out with energy and leave it all on the line every time you’re out there.”

On the women’s side, they are a seven-seed in the conference tournament. After some lulls throughout the bottom half of the schedule, the Jayhawks ended the season with three straight wins including their last win over their opponent on Thursday, tenth-seeded TCU.

Women’s head coach Brandon Schneider recently picked up his 500th career win as a college head coach and he and the team set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season that they believe are still in reach.

“There’s a Big 12 tournament championship still to compete for, there’s NCAA tournament aspirations we feel really good about,” Schneider said. “Look forward to the chance to compete.”

“Anything is possible in March,” junior guard Chandler Prater said.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up for daily forecasts and Joe’s Weather Blog in your inbox

The North Kansas City alum is already hearing support from people in the community and is urging people to support the great women’s tournament that is happening just a hop and a skip away from the men’s tournament.

“I feel like we just celebrated the Title IX 50th Anniversary not too long ago. So I feel like it’s the perfect time to put women on the platform that we deserve and I’m excited to give them a show.”

KU men will play West Virginia at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday.

KU women will play TCU at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas’ Bill Self expected to be back for NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS21 hours ago
Kansas, K-State, Mizzou receive NCAA Tournament seedings
Lawrence, KS2 hours ago
Kansas City, Mo. — The harsh reality is that Saturday’s Big 12 championship game between Kansas and Texas simply didn’t matter.
Lawrence, KS20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fans across KC celebrate Big 12 Tournament
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Iowa State Women’s Coach Bill Fennelly on the Big 12 Splitting Men’s, Women’s Basketball Tournaments: ‘It’s Disappointing’
Ames, IA1 day ago
Iowa State, Kansas matchup draws large crowd to Big 12 Championship Semis
Ames, IA1 day ago
2 former Kansas men's basketball players, brothers confident team can repeat as national champions
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Kansas’ Bill Self discharged from hospital and back home
Lawrence, KS3 hours ago
Several KC-area schools win basketball state championships
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Big 12 fans react to Coach Bill Self hospitalization
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Big 12 coaches give kind words about Bill Self and health management as a coach
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Big 12 Tournament Ends Early for Kansas in 57-52 Loss to TCU
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
West Virginia Collapse Drops It Out of Tournament, Per ESPN’s Charlie Creme, Kansas Among Last Four In
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise hospital visit morning of TCU game
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Bill Self hospitalized, will miss Big 12 Tournament
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Kansas to play West Virginia in second round of Big 12 tournament
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Grain Valley’s Grace Slaughter wins Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball POTY
Grain Valley, MO4 days ago
Chiefs: Chris Jones says he will be a ‘Chief for life’
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Ceremony held for Shaquille O’Neal’s new restaurant at KCI terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
EA SPORTS releases NWSL FIFA 23 rankings
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Sporting KC to honor sports journalist, metro native Grant Wahl
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Big 12 Tournament visitors buying up recreational marijuana
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs RB coach Greg Lewis leaves for Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs receive compensatory picks for 2023 NFL Draft
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dies at 80
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KC-area barbecue teams to compete for spot at KCI Terminal
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Shots exchanged between US Marshals and suspect in Overland Park, standoff in progress
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
KC Current stadium will begin to rise in March
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Top 5 Bar-B-Que Restaurants in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Developers behind rumored KC landfill set to meet with Missouri agency
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy