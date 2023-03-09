Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
westernmassnews.com

‘Celebrity Bartending Event’ raises funds for local boy scout troops

By Addie PattersonAbigail Murillo VillacortaPhotojournalist: Josh Daley,

3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The boy scouts held their annual “Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser” at the Student......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Western Mass. residents take the polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics
Westfield, MA6 hours ago
Springfield JCC kicks off bike loan program
Springfield, MA1 hour ago
Springfield Thunderbirds host ‘Pink in the Rink’ to honor survivors
Springfield, MA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
John Boyle O’Reilly Club kicks off Saint Patrick’s Day
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Mayor Sarno honors Springfield Parade Marshal ahead of St. Patrick’s festivities
Springfield, MA2 hours ago
Warwick crews responded to a chimney fire on Wendell Road
Warwick, MA14 hours ago
Mohegan Sun donates to Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Officials meet to discuss public safety ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s events
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Upcoming movie ‘Sheepdog’ filming in Bernardston
Bernardston, MA20 hours ago
Man accused of videoing girl in dressing room in Enfield, Conn., arrested in East Longmeadow, Mass.
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Holyoke prepares for St. Patrick’s weekend festivities
Holyoke, MA3 days ago
Union says company shuttering Hampden County nursing homes is ghosting employees
Westfield, MA2 days ago
Recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Route 2 closed, car crash with serious injuries in Greenfield
Greenfield, MA14 hours ago
One dead after shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Former Pride owner Robert Bolduc seeks rezoning on Rt. 202 for South Hadley Starbucks
South Hadley, MA2 days ago
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Warwick crews responded to a downed tree along Route 78
Warwick, MA2 hours ago
Hundreds preparing to take the plunge for Special Olympics
Westfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield courthouse employees asked to complete survey on medical history
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Union Street
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Sunday morning news update
Springfield, MA13 hours ago
Palmer stabbing suspect taken into custody by Mass. State Police
Palmer, MA1 day ago
Multiple crews battle Woodstock fire
Woodstock, CT1 day ago
Stolen antique guns, some ‘priceless,’ will return to Massachusetts after long federal probe
Springfield, MA1 day ago
East Longmeadow Police looking to identify suspects after incident at local store
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
Minnechaug Regional High School now able to turn off the lights
Wilbraham, MA2 days ago
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Ludlow, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy