'Survivor' theme chosen for latest Mr. GS pageant at Greensburg Salem High

The Greensburg Salem Student Council Association is taking a tip from reality TV for this year’s annual Mr. GS high school pageant.

A “Survivor”-themed video will introduce the group of seniors competing for the title in this year’s event, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the high school auditorium.

The contestants will take part in a group dance before vying in date wear, formal wear and talent categories. They’ll also complete a question-and-answer session.

During an intermission, those attending will have the opportunity to vote on their pick for “fan favorite.”

The winner of that title and of the Mr. Congeniality award will be announced at the end of the evening, when Mr. GS 2023 will be crowned.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“Secret Agents” was the theme of last year’s pageant.

The event raises money toward activities including homecoming festivities.

The popular pageant began in 2018 and has been held each year since — except in 2021, when it was canceled because of pandemic restrictions.