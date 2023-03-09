Open in App
Texarkana, TX
See more from this location?
KTAL News

CHRISTUS Health to build new emergency center in Texarkana

By Donald Britton,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdFhd_0lCa4jaK00

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has announced that that construction on a new emergency center in Texarkana will begin later this month.

The new facility will be located at the northeast corner of Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard.

The $17 million dollar project will feature 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week emergency services including 12 treatment rooms, full-service imaging, and an onsite laboratory.

New jail opening in Little River County

“We’ve needed excess capacity since before COVID began. We considered this site for expansion, but it really made more sense to not disrupt services in this location and add a new site of service that would be more convenient for the community to access,” said Jason Adams, president and CEO of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

The hospital will host a groundbreaking ceremony on March 28.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Westlawn Principal Chosen as Region 8 TESPAN of the Year
Texarkana, TX2 days ago
Public Help Sought in Pedestrian Death
Texarkana, TX2 days ago
Three Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon in Texarkana
Texarkana, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Texas woman with Alzheimer’s missing after wandering away from home, officials say
Texarkana, TX2 days ago
Slight risk of severe weather spreading across the ArkLaTex
Texarkana, TX1 day ago
Mae Lois Tudman White honored for 50th teaching anniversary at Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, TX2 days ago
Man arrested in East Texas for burglary of building
Texarkana, TX5 days ago
Caddo deputies warns residents of phone scam
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
New jail opening in Little River County
Ashdown, AR6 days ago
Pair of 13-year-old East Texas boys taken into custody, accused of stealing side-by-side
Texarkana, TX1 day ago
Titus County Jail Bookings
Pittsburg, TX3 days ago
Pearson found guilty of fatally shooting Shreveport teen Devin Myers
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
3 East Texans arrested for alleged assault involving brass knuckles, baseball bat
Texarkana, TX2 days ago
Man found in Caddo Lake ID’d by coroner
Shreveport, LA9 days ago
Second man arrested in East Texas cold case murder investigation
Texarkana, TX6 days ago
Suspect in 2020 deadly Southern Arkansas University shooting pleads guilty; sentenced to 60 years in prison
Magnolia, AR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy