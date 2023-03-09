Open in App
Santa Fe, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe offering free lifeguard certification course

By Laila Freeman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGRnn_0lCa1QwS00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you or your teen looking for something to do this summer? The Santa Fe Recreation Division is allowing people 15 years old or older to register for a lifeguard course for no cost.

What’s ‘tip creeping’? Here’s how it changed the way we tip

The City of Santa Fe said there will be an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Court at the Genoveve Chavez Community Center . A pretest for swimming skills will be required for people who want to enroll in the certification course, however.

Those pretests will be scheduled from March 9 to 10 and March 13 to 16. They will be set by appointment. During the test, participants will need to swim 300 yards altogether doing a freestyle and breaststroke combination. They will have to retrieve a brick without goggles and tread water with their hands under their armpits for two minutes.

Defenders, social workers helping public at Albuquerque library

After the pretests are finished, the certification course will take place from Monday, March 20, to Friday, March 24. The class starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. with an hour scheduled for a lunch break.

For more information, call 505-955-4051 or email agsmith@santafenm.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Fe, NM newsLocal Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe Animal Shelter takes part in ‘Tour for Life’ adoption event
Santa Fe, NM1 hour ago
UNM selected as location to study pedestrian safety
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Santa Fe councilors talk about redesigning controversial obelisk
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Mexico firefighters, friends shave heads for fundraiser
Rio Rancho, NM1 hour ago
Businesses could get up to $50k through ABQ Tourism Grant Program
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Los Ranchos Art Market welcomes visitors on windy Saturday
Albuquerque, NM21 hours ago
Visitors say Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza needs upkeep
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Community says park by West Mesa HS is becoming a problem
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque Inspector General: Buying turf for Rio Rancho Events Center violated state rules
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 10 – Mar. 16
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Where are Girl Scout Cookies in Albuquerque?
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Homeless camps forced to move from the Animas River
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
UNM plans to redevelop University and Central property
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Pair charged in 2021 Albuquerque robbery-turned-murder
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Bernalillo County unit works to solve MMIP cases
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Four ‘underprepared’ hikers rescued on the La Luz trail
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
A bridge on Central may become an official Albuquerque landmark
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Southwest Albuquerque house fire declared a ‘total loss’
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Bernalillo County shelter animals in need of blankets, towels
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
City of Santa Fe Benches GC3 Soccer Proposal
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
First girl’s high school champions honored by New Mexico Activities Association
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Broadmoor Blvd. residents worried about four-plex development
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque looks to Santa Fe to help set up rules to purchase and redevelop Walmart property
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
‘Concerning’ Snapchat brings deputies to Albuquerque school
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Recycling building fire quickly extinguished
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Santa Fe city council delays vote on obelisk replacement
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Albuquerque spends thousands on homeless encampment clean-ups
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
New Mexico cannabis sales high in February
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
New Mexico seeks limits on release of police body-cam video
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy