Santa Fe offering free lifeguard certification course

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you or your teen looking for something to do this summer? The Santa Fe Recreation Division is allowing people 15 years old or older to register for a lifeguard course for no cost.

The City of Santa Fe said there will be an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Court at the Genoveve Chavez Community Center . A pretest for swimming skills will be required for people who want to enroll in the certification course, however.

Those pretests will be scheduled from March 9 to 10 and March 13 to 16. They will be set by appointment. During the test, participants will need to swim 300 yards altogether doing a freestyle and breaststroke combination. They will have to retrieve a brick without goggles and tread water with their hands under their armpits for two minutes.

After the pretests are finished, the certification course will take place from Monday, March 20, to Friday, March 24. The class starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. with an hour scheduled for a lunch break.

For more information, call 505-955-4051 or email agsmith@santafenm.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.