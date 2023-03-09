Open in App
Parenting Q&A

I am struggling to care for my stepchildren and need guidance.

3 days ago
A woman got married to a man who has five kids aged between 10 and 16. The children's mother had died when they were young. Initially, the woman was apprehensive about the kids' acceptance of her as a stepmother, but her husband assured her that she wouldn't be expected to be their mother, only a stepmom. As time passed, she took on more parental responsibilities, such as driving the kids to school, helping them with homework, arranging doctor appointments, and buying their clothes. However, she was not allowed to discipline them or be respected as a parental figure. Whenever the kids would get mad at her and call her names, she was not allowed to ground them or anything like that. The woman wasn't welcome by her in-laws and was excluded from family pictures that her in-laws take every year for their Christmas cards. Although the woman never asked or wanted to be called mom, she wanted to be respected as a stepmom. The final straw was the 12-year-old's school science project, which they had worked on for months, and the child thanked everyone but her. When she pointed it out, her husband said she was being rude and overstepping. The woman decided to stop doing everything and now everyone is mad at her.

Editorial Comment

I'm so sorry to hear about the struggles you've faced as a stepmother, but I want to applaud you for standing up for yourself and your role in the family. It's clear that you've been putting in a lot of effort and care for your stepchildren, and it's not fair that you haven't been given the respect and recognition you deserve. It takes a lot of strength to set boundaries and stick to them, even when it means upsetting others, so I commend you for doing what's best for yourself and your mental wellbeing. I hope that your husband and stepchildren can come to understand and appreciate your role in their lives, and work towards building a more inclusive and loving family dynamic.

1. It appears that your husband married you for the sole purpose of having a live-in nanny, and unfortunately, everyone else seemed to be aware of it except for you. I am sorry that you are in such a terrible situation.
2. My advice to you would be to leave immediately. Seek the help of a divorce attorney and get out of there as soon as possible.
3. Is it possible that your husband only married you so that he could have someone to take care of his children? It seems that he may have preferred someone from another country so that you would feel trapped and unable to leave. It is not okay that he is keeping you out of photos and excluding you from family vacations. I suggest consulting with an immigration attorney to explore your options. You deserve to have a life of your own where you are not being disrespected.
4. I understand that you may feel as though you are unable to leave, but I urge you to reach out to a legal aid group in your area to confirm that this is the case. Do not trust your husband's word on this and do not assume that you are stuck. As for the relationship with your stepchildren, either you are a parent with the authority to enforce rules and boundaries or you are not. This in-between setup is not going to work, and it will be up to you to establish clear boundaries.
5. It is unlikely that you will be able to change the behavior of an entire family. It seems that you have tried to show respect to your predecessor and the children, but you have not received the same respect in return. You will always come second to someone who is not even there, and this is not the life that you deserve.
