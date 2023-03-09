I am struggling to care for my stepchildren and need guidance.

Story Today

A woman got married to a man who has five kids aged between 10 and 16. The children's mother had died when they were young. Initially, the woman was apprehensive about the kids' acceptance of her as a stepmother, but her husband assured her that she wouldn't be expected to be their mother, only a stepmom. As time passed, she took on more parental responsibilities, such as driving the kids to school, helping them with homework, arranging doctor appointments, and buying their clothes. However, she was not allowed to discipline them or be respected as a parental figure. Whenever the kids would get mad at her and call her names, she was not allowed to ground them or anything like that. The woman wasn't welcome by her in-laws and was excluded from family pictures that her in-laws take every year for their Christmas cards. Although the woman never asked or wanted to be called mom, she wanted to be respected as a stepmom. The final straw was the 12-year-old's school science project, which they had worked on for months, and the child thanked everyone but her. When she pointed it out, her husband said she was being rude and overstepping. The woman decided to stop doing everything and now everyone is mad at her.