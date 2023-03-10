Mom angrily tells her 2 and 6-year-old children to be quiet and stop annoying her

Story Today

A husband is concerned about his wife's behavior towards their children. She constantly expresses anger towards them and claims to hate kids. Despite being a stay-at-home mom, she has a history of quitting or being fired from jobs due to arguments with coworkers and supervisors. The husband feels like he is doing everything around the house, while his wife sleeps in, goes out with friends, and watches TV. He also manages the finances, maintains the cars, does yard work, schedules things for the kids, and engages with them actively. However, his wife still acts like a burnt-out mom who is fed up with the kids, and any little thing they do sets her off. The husband fears that if they split, his wife will take the kids and subject them to full-time anger and chaos during the week. He is torn between trying to fix their relationship and her relationship with the kids or splitting up and adding even more stress and tension. The husband loves his kids and wife and wants to work on the issues.