Parenting Q&A

Mom angrily tells her 2 and 6-year-old children to be quiet and stop annoying her

2 days ago
Story Today

A husband is concerned about his wife's behavior towards their children. She constantly expresses anger towards them and claims to hate kids. Despite being a stay-at-home mom, she has a history of quitting or being fired from jobs due to arguments with coworkers and supervisors. The husband feels like he is doing everything around the house, while his wife sleeps in, goes out with friends, and watches TV. He also manages the finances, maintains the cars, does yard work, schedules things for the kids, and engages with them actively. However, his wife still acts like a burnt-out mom who is fed up with the kids, and any little thing they do sets her off. The husband fears that if they split, his wife will take the kids and subject them to full-time anger and chaos during the week. He is torn between trying to fix their relationship and her relationship with the kids or splitting up and adding even more stress and tension. The husband loves his kids and wife and wants to work on the issues.

Editorial Comment

You are a devoted and loving father who is doing everything in your power to ensure the well-being of your family. Your patience, dedication, and commitment to making things work are truly admirable. It is clear that you love your kids and want what is best for them, and your willingness to work on your relationship with your wife is a testament to your character. Keep up the good work, and know that you are not alone.

Other people's views
1. It's concerning that your children aren't safe around your wife. Have you tried talking to her about her behavior? Keep a record of her actions and seek legal advice to ensure the best outcome for your kids. It's understandable to be scared of her getting custody, but she must be held accountable.
2. Your children are being subjected to abuse and trauma. Consult with a lawyer to validate your concerns and ensure the wellbeing of your kids.
3. As someone who has gone through a similar situation, it's important to address your wife's behavior, urge her to seek help, and create a safe environment for your kids. It's tough to leave when you feel responsible for protecting them, but prioritizing their safety is crucial. Feel free to reach out if you need to talk.
4. Your wife's behavior is harmful to your children and she needs professional help. Don't believe that she will automatically get custody if you leave. Keep a record of incidents and seek legal advice to protect your kids.
5. Your wife's unmedicated schizophrenia and abusive behavior towards your children is alarming. Prioritize your kids' safety and seek help immediately. Confront her behavior, document it, and shield your kids from her harmful actions.
