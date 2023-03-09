Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

3 LAPD officers recovering after shooting in Lincoln Heights

By Knx News 97 1 Fm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNVxd_0lCa0amd00

Los Angeles (KNX) - Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot and wounded in Lincoln Heights Wednesday evening.

The officers were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment, two via LAPD cruiser and the third by ambulance.

Two of the officers suffered gunshot wounds to extremities, while the third was shot in the stomach, law enforcement sources at the scene told KCAL News.

"Reports from hospital have all three in stable condition," LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

All officers are expected to recover.

Police confirmed that two of the wounded were patrol officers, while the third was a K9 unit officer with LAPD's Metropolitan Division. No dogs were injured.

All of the officers are male, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada.

The suspect, a parolee at large wanted for an unknown felony, was reported dead at the scene just before 9:30 p.m. following a lengthy standoff.

Just before 9:30 p.m., it was announced that the suspect had died. Though it was not immediately clear what caused his death.

Officers with the Hollenbeck Division first responded to the the 300 block of Broadway at around 4:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, the suspect ran away from officers, prompting them to set up a perimeter and call for assistance from a K9 unit.

At around 6:30 p.m., while searching the area, they encountered the suspect and used gas to try and coax him out of where he was barricaded, at which point he exited and began to shoot at officers, striking three.

A massive amount of LAPD officers could be seen in the area, surrounding a residence with guns pointed towards the alleyway behind the home. A citywide tactical alert for the entire department was issued at the time of the shooting, which has since been downgraded.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist with the situation, arriving in three BearCats at around 7:30 p.m. They could be seen utilizing robots to surveil the area and search for the suspect.

"Everyday the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department put themselves in harm's way, tonight is a reminder that the danger is very real," said Mayor Karen Bass speaking at a press conference. "I'm relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition, and are able to have a conversation with two of them when I checked in on them just now. I deeply appreciate their service and let them know that their city stands with them, and I very much look forward to their recovery."

Some neighbors were evacuated from their homes by officers, while other residents in the surrounding area were been advised to stay inside and lock their doors while the situation continued.

