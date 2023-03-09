Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Red Line experiencing delays, person on tracks at Gallery Place

By Makea Luzader,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDqiP_0lCZyAUp00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metrorail said that the Red Line was experiencing delays Wednesday evening after they said an “unauthorized person” was on the tracks.

Officials said that the person was on the tracks at Gallery Place, near Chinatown.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Officials did not confirm any more details about the person or how long the delay would last.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Shots fired on Green Line Metro train, suspect flees at Navy Yard: MTPD
Washington, DC22 hours ago
Investigation underway after shooting on Green Line Metro train by Waterfront station
Washington, DC8 hours ago
Metro decorates trains, buses, SmarTrip cards, expands service for cherry blossoms
Washington, DC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blue Line service suspended after person hit by train
Washington, DC2 days ago
People in the DMV share their thoughts on daylight saving time
Annapolis, MD9 hours ago
Apparently, this is what goes on at DC nightclubs, according to a local: crying
Washington, DC1 day ago
“Thank you to the five or so bystanders on Saturday afternoon outside of Union Market”
Washington, DC4 days ago
“What’s the reason for all of the cutting/removal of healthy trees?”
Washington, DC2 days ago
Washington, DC's newest gay bar and club, Bunker, has abandoned its "no high heels" dress policy due to public pressure.
Washington, DC3 days ago
Two people hospitalized after crash in Rockville, Maryland
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Sew in Style coming to U Street
Washington, DC3 days ago
Man Found Dead at Silver Spring Transit Center
Silver Spring, MD4 days ago
MCFRS Respond to Vehicle Collision With Roll Over and Entrapment on Friday Morning
Gaithersburg, MD2 days ago
atmos and New Balance Launch Washington D.C. Retail Collab: The NBSE
Washington, DC2 days ago
'Representation is important' | The Museum for Black Girls provides safe space in DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Father of Doctor Killed in Unsolved DC Carjacking Worries Killers Could Harm Others
Washington, DC1 day ago
Police ID driver killed in Frederick tanker explosion last week
Frederick, MD2 days ago
The best Irish Pubs in the DMV
Washington, DC4 days ago
'You feel helpless': 2nd Lennar homeowner reaches out to 7 On Your Side for rodent issues
Woodbridge, VA20 hours ago
Man Charged in Killing of 13-year-old Boy in Northeast DC to Be Released from Jail
Washington, DC3 days ago
Virginia officials get their shot to win FBI facility
Springfield, VA2 days ago
Parking Pileup: One injured after car pushed under car in DC
Washington, DC5 days ago
Three crashes in less than two days on road where 18-year-old was killed
Upper Marlboro, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy