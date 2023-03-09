Red Line experiencing delays, person on tracks at Gallery Place

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metrorail said that the Red Line was experiencing delays Wednesday evening after they said an “unauthorized person” was on the tracks.

Officials said that the person was on the tracks at Gallery Place, near Chinatown.

Officials did not confirm any more details about the person or how long the delay would last.

