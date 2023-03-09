'We're not done yet'; Old Rochester beats Martha's Vineyard to head back to Div. 3 Elite 8

MATTAPOISETT — It’s hard to pick which of Jacob Smith’s shots meant the most to Old Rochester in a 59-50 victory over Martha’s Vineyard in the Div. 3 Sweet 16 on Wednesday night.

It could easily be one of his two deep 3-pointers or a fast-break layup that put the Bulldogs out front in the third quarter.

Teammate Sawyer Fox believes Smith’s biggest shot was the one the senior guard passed up on.

“I credit Jacob Smith,” Fox said. “He had an open three, but like coach says, ‘Pass up an open shot for a better one’ and he saw me corner. All credit to him. It was a great find. That was huge.”

With the Bulldogs up by five, Smith made the extra pass to Fox in the left corner and the senior knocked down the 3-pointer allowing ORR to go ahead 56-48 with 1:45 left in the game.

“That corner three was huge just to open up the game,” said Old Rochester head coach Steve Carvalho. “We talk about being unselfish and moving the ball and not caring who scores the points. It’s that we get them, not that they get them individually.

“Sports are built on teams. I feel basketball is the ultimate team sport in many ways and that is our strength.”

Against the No. 14 Vineyarders, the third-seeded Bulldogs had four players reach double digits in scoring. Smith led the way with 13 points while Fox and senior Liam Geraghty had 11 apiece and junior Braden Yeomans chipped in with 10.

“On this team it doesn’t matter what night it is — one guy can go off,” Smith said. “We have four kids averaging double digits right now and that’s crazy. You don’t see that too much.”

The win was the 14th straight for Old Rochester and puts the Bulldogs back into the Elite 8 after falling to Norton in that round a year ago.

“I felt this team was good enough,” said Carvalho. “They’ve been through some battles during the season. I would be disappointed if we weren’t there.

“I love these kids. They’re everything to me. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Smith added, “We’re back to where we were last year and that was the goal, but we’re not done yet.”

HOT FROM THE OUTSIDE

Old Rochester went up by 10 early in the second quarter before junior Nate Story caught fire, scoring 11 of his game-high 22 points in the quarter. He connected on six 3-pointers in the game and was instrumental in Martha’s Vineyard rallying to tie the score entering halftime.

“Story was tough tonight,” Carvalho said. “That kid is a player.”

THIRD QUARTER SPARK

Coming out of halftime tied at 29, Smith sank a 3-pointer from just right of the top of the key. A few moments later, Smith stole the ball and converted a fastbreak layup. Martha’s Vineyard responded with back-to-back baskets from Story and junior Josh Lake, but Smith kicked off a 10-0 run for Old Rochester with another trey.

“They made some timely shots,” said Martha’s Vineyard head coach Mike Joyce. “The guard, No. 2, made two deep threes that were really big. They made those timely shots and in a game between those two kinds of teams, that’s the difference in the game.”

Smith scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half with nine coming in the third quarter.

“We had a slow first half,” Smith said. “We came out and we knew we needed to score and the shots began falling. We said we had to come out with more intensity and we had to play faster, we had to play smarter and just stronger all around.”

“Jake loves playing basketball,” Carvalho said. “He’s a passionate kid. I was feeding him (the ball) before the game and he was really on. My kids have free range to shoot when they’re open. I told Jake it doesn’t matter how many you’ve made or if you’ve missed some, those money threes are going to be there when we need them.”

DEFENSIVE DOGS

Old Rochester’s defense held Martha’s Vineyard senior Matheus Rodrigues to 10 points with six coming in the first quarter.

“I thought ORR’s defense stymied us more than I expected it to,” Joyce said. “I thought we’d get a little more work inside. They did a great job of doubling (Rodrigues) and keeping him unbalanced and uncomfortable.”

Carvalho added, “I saw him over the weekend on the island. He’s a big, physical kid and knows how to play inside.”

Fox said the team’s effort was at another level.

“We were really getting down and gritty on defense and that really helped,” he said. “We were fighting for every rebound and leaving it all on the floor and playing like it could be our last game because it’s that single-game elimination. It was a huge team win.”

WHAT MAKES OLD ROCHESTER SO GOOD?

According to Joyce, it’s the Bulldogs’ fast break.

“You’re constantly under pressure because of their fast break,” he said. “You have to be so disciplined with getting back or they just get layups. No one wants to give up a basket in three seconds and that’s what happens. They look for it. As soon as they’re grabbing the rebound, they’re throwing the ball down and someone’s running after it.”

WHAT IT MEANS

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 20-3. They host No. 11 English High (12-8) in the Elite 8 at 6 p.m. on Friday. English beat Lowell Catholic 61-54 in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. … Martha’s Vineyard finished the year with an overall record of 18-4.

JOYCE ON THE SEASON AND WINNING THE CAPE AND ISLANDS

“The seniors pushed the team all year. We have a great group of seniors as leaders and players. They did a great job of making our guys work hard every day and really focused on being the best they could and I think they did. It was a great season.”

CARVALHO ON THE GAME

“We got out and played our game in the first quarter and basketball is a game of runs and we couldn’t shoot and they came back and they really came at us hard. We had to take a punch there. We responded in the third quarter, but I knew this team coming in was going to be tough. They played very well in the second quarter.”

NOTEWORTHY STATS

The Bulldogs shot 41% (22 of 53) from the field and 35% (7 of 20) from the foul line with nine turnovers. … The Vineyarders shot 36% (18 of 50) from the field and 58% (7 of 12) from the foul line with 16 turnovers. … Robert Spenard led ORR with 12 rebounds while Rodrigues had 11 and Lake added nine for Martha’s Vineyard.

Old Rochester 59, Martha’s Vineyard 50

Martha’s Vineyard

Matheus Rodrigues 10, Nate Story 22 (6), Ryan Koster 3, Tobey Roberts 4 (1), Josh Lake 6, Cam Napior 3, Tysean Thomas 2.

Old Rochester

Jacob Smith 13 (2), Sawyer Fox 11 (2), Liam Geraghty 11, Braden Yeomans 10 (2), Robert Spenard 6, John Butler 8 (2).

Martha’s Vineyard;12;17;12;9 — 50

Old Rochester;18;11;21;9 — 59