Petoskey News Review

Northmen steamroll Titans, set up district final rematch with TC Central

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwJbn_0lCZtxPh00

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West gym hasn’t been a favorite of the Petoskey boys’ basketball team of late.

From the regular season to postseason, it’s not exactly a kind place to be during any basketball season.

So, when Petoskey had to return to that gym Wednesday night in a Division 1 district semifinal with the Titans, the Northmen thought they would spend as little time as possible there.

After a double overtime loss the last time at West, Petoskey wrapped things up Wednesday with a 69-54 rolling and got out of there as quick as they could.

“We came out in the first half and really shot the ball well,” Petoskey coach Matt Tamm said. “We had lost a double overtime game there in January and really didn’t preform well and I think the guys came out fired up, wanted to put on a better performance and wanted to move on in the district tournament.”

The Northmen (18-6) will indeed do just that, as they advanced to a 6 p.m., Friday, March 10 district championship game against Traverse City Central in Traverse City.

Central survived the Upper Peninsula for a second time during the postseason Wednesday night. After topping Sault Ste. Marie in just a 58-57 game earlier in the week, the Trojans needed double overtime and a three-point win in a 78-75 final to survive at Marquette.

Petoskey got things rolling behind junior guard Shane Izzard in the first quarter, as he came out with 10 points in a 24-point first.

The Northmen nailed five 3-pointers in the first and led in a 24-14 game.

In the second, it was Izzard again burning the nets, as he put together a nine-point quarter and 19-point half to help make it a 43-24 advantage at halftime.

Petoskey’s Jackson Jonker also nailed four first half 3-pointers in the hot shooting start.

The Northmen didn’t cool from there, as they kept their foot down to eventually lead 58-36 heading to the fourth.

Izzard finished the game with a season-high 28 points, to go with three assist, while Cade Trudeau had 12 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Jonker had 16 points and eight rebounds and Brady Odenbach also scored seven.

West was led by Quentin Gillespie with 18 points, Lincoln Lockhart had 10 and Ben Habers scored nine points.

Friday’s district championship game will actually come as a rematch from a year ago when Petoskey earned a 48-42 victory over Central in Petoskey. It ended a 10-year title drought for the Northmen.

Now, the Trojans will have the chance to earn a title on their home court and could potentially deliver a third loss to the Northmen this season.

“I’m excited about playing Central again,” said Tamm. “They got us both times, second time we lost by three and Central will remember what happened last year in the district final, so I expect a good game and good crowd.”

