Akron Beacon Journal

Darius Garland, Cavaliers hold off Heat, clinch second consecutive winning season

By Tim Reynolds,

3 days ago
MIAMI — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18 and the Cleveland Cavaliers assured themselves of a second consecutive winning season with a 104-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland. Evan Mobley also scored 15 points, and Isaac Okoro had 13.

The Cavaliers (42-26) are now two wins away from matching last season’s win total, with 14 games left.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points for Miami (35-32), which got 22 from Tyler Herro and 17 from Bam Adebayo.

Herro made a 3-pointer with 20.1 seconds left to get Miami within two, but the Heat — who committed a season-high 24 turnovers, leading to 29 Cleveland points — got no closer the rest of the way.

The teams play again in Miami on Friday.

Kevin Love scored eight points for Miami, facing Cleveland for the first time since Nov. 13, 2013, when he was with Minnesota. Love had an immediate impact against his former club, getting Miami’s first two field goals and drawing two offensive fouls in the first 3:53.

He was with Cleveland for nine seasons, the last player left there from the 2016 NBA championship team and asked for a buyout after he fell out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. He didn’t play in his final 12 games with the club, and joined the Heat during the All-Star break last month.

“It is a very sensitive topic,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “It’s still an emotional topic for all of us. We tried to handle it as best we possibly could, always paying Kevin his respect and the relationships that he built and what he did for this organization and this team.”

Tip-ins

Cavaliers: This is the start of four one-city, two-game stops that Cleveland has left on its schedule. The Cavs go to Charlotte Sunday and Tuesday, Brooklyn on March 21 and 23, and Orlando on April 4 and 6. “You probably want to pick your towns a little better than this one,” Bickerstaff said. ... There were 18 lead changes and six ties in the first half, none in the second half.

Heat: Miami's previous season-high for turnovers was 23, at Toronto on Nov. 16. ... PG Kyle Lowry missed his 14th consecutive game with a sore left knee, and is still hoping to play later this week — either in the rematch with Cleveland on Friday or at Orlando on Saturday.

Love vs. Cavs

Context on how long it had been since Love faced the Cavaliers: San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich was 12th on the coaching wins list, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was 32nd on the NBA scoring list and Golden State’s Stephen Curry was 140th in 3-pointers made. They’re all the NBA leaders in those categories now.

Butler's schedule

Butler flew to Los Angeles after Monday night’s home win over Atlanta, landing around 2 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday, and was there for the Lakers’ jersey retirement for Pau Gasol — his former Chicago teammate and close friend — that night. He flew back to Miami early Wednesday, attended shootaround in the morning and played against the Cavaliers.

