Pueblo, CO
KXRM

Pueblo D70 welcomes new assistant superintendent

By Ashley Eberhardt,

3 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo County School District 70’s Board of Education on Wednesday announced the naming of a new assistant superintendent to succeed Ronda Rein, who will step into her new role as Superintendent for the new school year.

Robert DiPietro will be the district’s new assistant superintendent effective July 1, 2023, according to D70. Mr. DiPietro, who has served as the district’s Director of Student Services, was appointed at Tuesday evening’s Board of Director’s meeting.

The district said the selection of DiPietro is a testament to the strength of their existing administrative team. The board is pleased with the outcome of the search, the district said, and are eager to welcome him to his new role.

The board believes his strengths in facility and budget management, curriculum and instructional leadership, emergency and crisis planning, school law and extensive community outreach will complement the district’s “strong approach and commitment to academic excellence.”

“Bob is an essential employee and has dedicated more than 20 years of service to District 70,” said Rein. “I believe he and I are complimentary to one another, and we share a vision that puts our students first. We will work as a team to ensure that our students, staff and community are taken care of.”

According to the district, DiPietro has been the Director of Student Services for D70 since 2022. Prior to that, he was the Assistant Director of Student Services for three years, principal at Skyview Middle School for ten years, and the principal of Beulah School of Natural Sciences for two years.

“I am beyond honored to continue my service to District 70 in this new chapter as Assistant Superintendent.” DiPietro said. “Our team has made tremendous strides in developing and expanding programs for students and educators across our district while working through the unique challenges that educators and administrators face today. I am excited with the prospect of the work that still needs to be done. I will continue to devote my time and stewardship to support our district’s mission to create innovative pathways for our students to advance not just as young learners within our district, but as they progress beyond our walls.”

