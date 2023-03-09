Open in App
Seattle, WA
Whiskey Riff

Former Seattle Sonics Superstar Shawn Kemp Arrested In Connection with Drive-By Shooting

By Quinn Eaton,

2 days ago

According to Pierce County Corrections in Seattle, Washington, former Seattle Sonics legend and NBA Superstar was arrested shortly before 6 p.m local time (9 p.m. eastern).

The story is still developing, but Kemp was allegedly connected to an incident outside of the Tacoma Mall. Police became aware of the shooting just before 2 p.m. PST, and no one was reported injured.

The suspect was originally identified as a 53 year old man who was detained at the scene after shots were fired from a passing vehicle in the parking lot on the Northeast side of the mall. FOX 13 News, the local Seattle affiliate, has had multiple sources confirm that the 53 year old man that was detained was in fact Shawn Kemp.

Kemp was a 6-time NBA All Star and was a first round pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. He played over 600 games with the Seattle Supersonics from 1989 to 1997 and has remained in Seattle after his playing career.

Kemp has even been a strong advocate for bringing an NBA team back to the Seattle area if the league was to expand.

All of this news comes after a tumultuous week with the NBA and gun related issues, as current NBA All Star and Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant was suspended two games following an Instagram Live video showing Morant brandishing a pistol after a game in Denver, Colorado.

He was cleared of criminal charges, however is currently suspended.

The post Former Seattle Sonics Superstar Shawn Kemp Arrested In Connection with Drive-By Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
