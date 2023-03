cw34.com

Over $160 million in narcotics offloaded in Fort Lauderdale by U.S. Coast Guard By Skyler Shepard, 2 days ago

By Skyler Shepard, 2 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Over $160 million worth of cocaine was offloaded in Port Everglades by Coast Guard crews. The U.S. Coast Guard said... ...