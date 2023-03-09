3A Metro League Mountain Division boys, girls all-league basketball 2022-23: Garfield's Jaylin Stewart, Katie Fiso sweep MVP honors

Here are the 3A Metro League Mountain Division boys and girls first and second team selections for the 2022-23 basketball season, as voted on by the coaches:

BOYS

MVP: Jaylin Stewart, Garfield

Co-defensive players of the year: Mason Williams, O'Dea; Ryan Mpouli, Rainier Beach

Coach of the year: Brent Merritt, Eastside Catholic

FIRST TEAM

Jaylin Stewart, Garfield

Jacob Cofie, Eastside Catholic

Mason Williams, O'Dea

Christian King, Seattle Prep

Miles Gurske, Rainier Beach

SECOND TEAM

Legend Smiley, Garfield

Miles Goodman, O'Dea

Emmett Marquardt, Garfield

Bo Gionet, West Seattle

Sherrell McCullum, Garfield

GIRLS

MVP: Katie Fiso, Garfield

Defensive player of the year: Mia Broom, Lakeside

Coach of the year: Mia Augustavo-Fisher, Lakeside

FIRST TEAM

Katie Fiso, Garfield

Claire O'Connor, Lakeside

Mia Broom, Lakeside

Isabel Sullivan, Eastside Catholic

Imbie Jones, Garfield

SECOND TEAM

Sadie Graves, Bishop Blanchet

Genesis Hopkins, Holy Names

Makena Daggett-Greczanik, Eastside Catholic

Alyssa Neumann, West Seattle

Rakiyah Jackson, Garfield