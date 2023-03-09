3A Metro League Mountain Division boys, girls all-league basketball 2022-23: Garfield's Jaylin Stewart, Katie Fiso sweep MVP honors

Here are the 3A Metro League Mountain Division boys and girls first and second team selections for the 2022-23 basketball season, as voted on by the coaches:
BOYS
MVP: Jaylin Stewart, Garfield
Co-defensive players of the year: Mason Williams, O'Dea; Ryan Mpouli, Rainier Beach
Coach of the year: Brent Merritt, Eastside Catholic
FIRST TEAM
Jaylin Stewart, Garfield
Jacob Cofie, Eastside Catholic
Mason Williams, O'Dea
Christian King, Seattle Prep
Miles Gurske, Rainier Beach
SECOND TEAM
Legend Smiley, Garfield
Miles Goodman, O'Dea
Emmett Marquardt, Garfield
Bo Gionet, West Seattle
Sherrell McCullum, Garfield
GIRLS
MVP: Katie Fiso, Garfield
Defensive player of the year: Mia Broom, Lakeside
Coach of the year: Mia Augustavo-Fisher, Lakeside
FIRST TEAM
Katie Fiso, Garfield
Claire O'Connor, Lakeside
Mia Broom, Lakeside
Isabel Sullivan, Eastside Catholic
Imbie Jones, Garfield
SECOND TEAM
Sadie Graves, Bishop Blanchet
Genesis Hopkins, Holy Names
Makena Daggett-Greczanik, Eastside Catholic
Alyssa Neumann, West Seattle
Rakiyah Jackson, Garfield
Comments / 0