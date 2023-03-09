Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey tournament: Warroad's top line leads it past St. Cloud Cathedral

Minnesota Class 1A boys hockey tournament: Hermantown rolls Luverne

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 1-seed Warroad Warriors defeated the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 5-1 in the Class 1A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Arena.

Warroad’s top line of Carson Pilgrim, Jayson Shaugabay and Murray Marvin-Cordes combined for nine points tonight with all five of the Warriors’ goals.

“The speed, creativity, and the stuff they do to work together is top-notch,” senior St. Cloud Cathedral defender Tommy Gohman said on defending Warroad’s top line.

St. Cloud’s coach Robbie Stocker added: “You can tell they’ve played together all the way up, and you can tell they have played on the same line every year.”

Pilgrim got the Warriors on the board first, like he has done so many times this year, with his 46th goal of the season. The goal came on the power play after Landon Swenson went to the box with under five minutes left in the first period.

After Warroad’s Ryan Lund was hacking at the Crusaders' goaltender, Nick Hansen, Pilgrim came streaking in and pounced on the loose puck, and he banged home the game’s first goal. Lund and Erick Comstock picked up the assists on the play.

The Warriors had a number of chances in the first period, but Hansen stood on his head as well as the defenders in front of him. The Warriors attempted 27 first-period shots but only had 16 on net.

St. Cloud Cathedral had six first-period shots and only left the first period down a goal.

Despite being outplayed in the first period, the Crusaders came out for the second period as a different team. They had a couple of chances, but Warroad’s Hampton Slukynsky stood tall. That was until St. Cloud went to the power play for its first look.

After a couple of chances but no goals, Joey Gillespie got the Crusaders on the board, tying the game at 1-1 with seven minutes, 41 seconds left in the second period. John Hirschfeld and Vince Gebhardt picked up the assists.

With only 33.9 seconds left in the second period, Hirschfeld went to the box for tripping. This sent Warroad back to the power play for the second time. Pilgrim cashed in on the man advantage with his second of the game and 47th of the year, giving Warroad a one-goal lead just 20 seconds in the power play, which was the eventual game-winner.

Pilgrim’s second goal of the game came on a sweet setup feed from Shaugabay after catching a pass from Comstock. That was Shaugabay’s first point of the tournament and 58th assist of the year.

“I’m very confident playing with Pilgrim,” Shaugabay said. “We feed off each other really well.”

Pilgrim added: “Like Jayson said, we have been skating together since we could walk. The chemistry is there. It’s fun to play with him and Murray.”

It wasn’t long until Shaugabay got on the board. His even-strength goal came just over four minutes into the third period and gave Warroad a 3-1 lead.

Warroad got another when Murray Marvin-Cordes ripped a shot from the slot with just a hair under eight minutes left in the game. Shaugabay picked up the only assist on the goal. The 5-foot-9 forward now has 32 goals and 91 points in 29 games for Warroad this season.

The Warriors added another on the empty net with one second left. It was Pilgrim’s third goal of the game and 48th of the year.

That was all for the Warrior. They walked away with a 5-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral.

Warroad will play the winner of No. 4-seed Orono vs. No. 5-seed Northfield on March 10 at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.