Open in App
Warroad, MN
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey tournament: Warroad's top line leads it past St. Cloud Cathedral

By Dylan Loucks,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18T46Y_0lCZkrVm00

Minnesota Class 1A boys hockey tournament: Hermantown rolls Luverne

Minnesota high school boys hockey: meet the top players entering the 2023 state tournament

Minnesota boys hockey state tournament: predictions for the Class 1A bracket

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 1-seed Warroad Warriors defeated the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 5-1 in the Class 1A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Arena.

Warroad’s top line of Carson Pilgrim, Jayson Shaugabay and Murray Marvin-Cordes combined for nine points tonight with all five of the Warriors’ goals.

“The speed, creativity, and the stuff they do to work together is top-notch,” senior St. Cloud Cathedral defender Tommy Gohman said on defending Warroad’s top line.

St. Cloud’s coach Robbie Stocker added: “You can tell they’ve played together all the way up, and you can tell they have played on the same line every year.”

Pilgrim got the Warriors on the board first, like he has done so many times this year, with his 46th goal of the season. The goal came on the power play after Landon Swenson went to the box with under five minutes left in the first period.

After Warroad’s Ryan Lund was hacking at the Crusaders' goaltender, Nick Hansen, Pilgrim came streaking in and pounced on the loose puck, and he banged home the game’s first goal. Lund and Erick Comstock picked up the assists on the play.

The Warriors had a number of chances in the first period, but Hansen stood on his head as well as the defenders in front of him. The Warriors attempted 27 first-period shots but only had 16 on net.

St. Cloud Cathedral had six first-period shots and only left the first period down a goal.

Despite being outplayed in the first period, the Crusaders came out for the second period as a different team. They had a couple of chances, but Warroad’s Hampton Slukynsky stood tall. That was until St. Cloud went to the power play for its first look.

After a couple of chances but no goals, Joey Gillespie got the Crusaders on the board, tying the game at 1-1 with seven minutes, 41 seconds left in the second period. John Hirschfeld and Vince Gebhardt picked up the assists.

With only 33.9 seconds left in the second period, Hirschfeld went to the box for tripping. This sent Warroad back to the power play for the second time. Pilgrim cashed in on the man advantage with his second of the game and 47th of the year, giving Warroad a one-goal lead just 20 seconds in the power play, which was the eventual game-winner.

Pilgrim’s second goal of the game came on a sweet setup feed from Shaugabay after catching a pass from Comstock. That was Shaugabay’s first point of the tournament and 58th assist of the year.

“I’m very confident playing with Pilgrim,” Shaugabay said. “We feed off each other really well.”

Pilgrim added: “Like Jayson said, we have been skating together since we could walk. The chemistry is there. It’s fun to play with him and Murray.”

It wasn’t long until Shaugabay got on the board. His even-strength goal came just over four minutes into the third period and gave Warroad a 3-1 lead.

Warroad got another when Murray Marvin-Cordes ripped a shot from the slot with just a hair under eight minutes left in the game. Shaugabay picked up the only assist on the goal. The 5-foot-9 forward now has 32 goals and 91 points in 29 games for Warroad this season.

The Warriors added another on the empty net with one second left. It was Pilgrim’s third goal of the game and 48th of the year.

That was all for the Warrior. They walked away with a 5-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral.

Warroad will play the winner of No. 4-seed Orono vs. No. 5-seed Northfield on March 10 at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Paul, MN newsLocal Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Class 1A boys hockey tournament: Warroad fights off Orono’s comeback with a double-overtime win
Orono, MN17 hours ago
How to watch, follow the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey state championships
Saint Paul, MN5 hours ago
Minnesota boys state hockey tournament results
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minnesota hockey player's viral prom proposal nets a 'Yes'
Luverne, MN2 days ago
Meadville caps off perfect season with Missouri Class 1 girls basketball championship
Meadville, PA15 hours ago
Record-setting Simeon uses stingy defense, second-half surge to beat St. Ignatius in Illinois Class 3A boys basketball semifinal
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Springfield 44, Crescent Valley 29: 5A girls basketball state title could be ‘just the beginning’ for Millers
Springfield, NY12 hours ago
Despite semifinal loss, season an overwhelming success for Lincoln basketball, Seely-Roberts family: ‘We’ve created something that’s going to last’
Portland, OR7 hours ago
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn sew up trip to 6A Oregon boys basketball final with win over Lincoln
West Linn, OR13 hours ago
Benet Academy rallies for Illinois Class 4A semifinal win over New Trier after losing senior to injury
Lisle, IL17 hours ago
Jackson Shelstad, nationally-ranked West Linn survive scare on opening day of Oregon 6A state tournament, outlast Central Catholic to reach semifinals
West Linn, OR1 day ago
Arkansas high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 state championship matchups, game times
Jonesboro, AR1 day ago
Texas high school basketball state championships: 2022-23 Class 3A UIL Boys Basketball Tournament preview
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Texas high school basketball championships 2023: How to watch, stream UIL boys finals live
San Antonio, TX4 hours ago
Texas (UIL) high school basketball state championship preview: Class 4A team-by-team breakdowns
San Antonio, TX14 hours ago
Louisiana to crown first five state champions in boys 'Marsh Madness' tournaments Friday
Lake Charles, LA1 day ago
Illinois high school football power forfeits nine wins for using ineligible players
Park Ridge, IL2 days ago
The Best Twin Cities Brunch: Jason’s Picks
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
The Cure to bring 2023 North American tour to Minnesota
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy