Shawnee, OH
For Preble Shawnee, size mattered in a regional semifinal win over Miami East

By Ryan Isley,

2 days ago

6-foot-8 Logan Hawley and 6-foot-5 Mason Shrout combined for 33 points in the Arrows win

KETTERING, Ohio – Sometimes in basketball, it really is just as simple as the taller player – or team – wins.

That was the case for Preble Shawnee Wednesday night as the Arrows defeated Miami East 50-40 in a OHSAA Division III regional semifinal at Trent Gym to set up a matchup with Harvest Prep in Saturday’s regional final at 7 p.m.

The Vikings had no answer for the size of the Arrows, as 6-foot-8 Logan Hawley finished with 16 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots, although he changed more shots that.

“I think I did a really good job tonight, not to toot my own horn,” Hawley said. “I stepped it up and I think I impressed a lot of people.”

Hawley didn’t have to sing his own praises on this night. His head coach did that.

“What a night (for Logan), unbelievable,” Preble Shawnee head coach Jake Turner said. “He dominated both ends of the court. Probably altered 10 or 15 shots at the rim.”

The Arrows knew coming into the game that they would be able to take advantage inside with Hawley and 6-foot-5 Mason Shrout, as Miami East had just one player taller than 6-foot-3 on its roster.

Shrout and Hawley combined to score 14 of Preble Shawnee’s first 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer by Shrout to make it 34-30 as Miami East was getting back into the game. It was the only 3-pointer of the game for the Arrows.

“(That was a) big one,” Turner said. “I think he got what he wanted, and he let it rise.”

Shrout scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the 3-pointer and then hitting all six of his free throws.

“Mason took over down the stretch,” Turner said. “He struggled a little early, but he didn’t let it affect him on defense. Having the size advantage was huge.”

And then there was the unstoppable force in the middle, Hawley.

Early in the second quarter, he scored back-to-back baskets and then scored on an inbounds play where Shrout took the ball out under the basket and just flipped it up to his teammate for the easy score.

“We thought we had the size advantage obviously,” Turner said. “Our game plan was to feed (Hawley). He got 12 shots, I wanted hm to get double digits. We did a good job of getting him the ball when he was open.”

Hawley knew before the game that he had the chance to have a big night, and his coach even told him as much.

“We scouted and I knew going into it they didn’t have a guy who could stop me so I showed everybody,” Hawley said.

