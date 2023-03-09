Stakeholders come together to discuss the future of Jefferson Parish schools

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — Stakeholders in Jefferson Parish are now being given the chance to voice their opinions on how the school district could be improved.

It’s all part of a series of town halls being conducted by a consulting group for the district.

One of those town halls was at John Ehret high School in Marrero.

“You have some aged schools some schools that are aged and need to be repaired,” said Myrritis Tate.

“There’s a need for many, many teachers so I think their first priority is get qualified teachers for staffing,” said Franciene Simmons. Both women are stakeholders in the parish.

Others saying they want better facilities for the nearly 50,000 students across their 81 schools. Many are also in favor of less charter schools.

“When you get more involved and see these charter schools down here yeah that’s nice, but they don’t know our culture so they don’t know our children so they treat them any kind of way,” said a concerned community member.

Funding was another hot topic.

“In order for teachers and bus drivers to get the raises that are necessary they may need to close some schools,” said the parent of student, Heather Walker.

If that does happen Grand Isle Mayor David Camardell says it won’t be his school.

“Right now is not a good time to look at us and think about bussing our kids up the road because that ain’t going to happen,” he said.

One by one stakeholders threw up their suggestions on a whiteboard.

Although no decisions were made on what will be the future of the school district, those in attendance say they appreciate the opportunity to have provide input.

There will be more town halls throughout the week.

On Thursday, March 9th meetings will be held at Helen Cox High School, A.C. Alexander School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

The March 8th and March 9th meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, March 11 meetings will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford, Washington Elementary School, and T.H. Harris Middle School.

