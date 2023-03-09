Open in App
Marrero, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Stakeholders come together to discuss the future of Jefferson Parish schools

By Amy Russo,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ou79G_0lCZj16O00

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — Stakeholders in Jefferson Parish are now being given the chance to voice their opinions on how the school district could be improved.

It’s all part of a series of town halls being conducted by a consulting group for the district.

One of those town halls was at John Ehret high School in Marrero.

“You have some aged schools some schools that are aged and need to be repaired,” said Myrritis Tate.

“There’s a need for many, many teachers so I think their first priority is get qualified teachers for staffing,” said Franciene Simmons. Both women are stakeholders in the parish.

Others saying they want better facilities for the nearly 50,000 students across their 81 schools. Many are also in favor of less charter schools.

“When you get more involved and see these charter schools down here yeah that’s nice, but they don’t know our culture so they don’t know our children so they treat them any kind of way,” said a concerned community member.

Funding was another hot topic.

“In order for teachers and bus drivers to get the raises that are necessary they may need to close some schools,” said the parent of student, Heather Walker.

If that does happen Grand Isle Mayor David Camardell says it won’t be his school.

“Right now is not a good time to look at us and think about bussing our kids up the road because that ain’t going to happen,” he said.

One by one stakeholders threw up their suggestions on a whiteboard.

Although no decisions were made on what will be the future of the school district, those in attendance say they appreciate the opportunity to have provide input.

There will be more town halls throughout the week.

On Thursday, March 9th meetings will be held at Helen Cox High School, A.C. Alexander School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

The March 8th and March 9th meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, March 11 meetings will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford, Washington Elementary School, and T.H. Harris Middle School.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This New Orleans middle school offers teens a second chance. It's called 'The Bridge.'
New Orleans, LA15 hours ago
Debate heated as St. Tammany School Board discusses moving more meetings to Slidell
Slidell, LA2 days ago
Marc Morial tours Sonkofa Wetland and Nature trail to view revitalization work
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans School Board, other leaders urge Gov. John Bel Edwards to reject Folgers tax breaks
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Need a summer job? New Orleans officials add funding, hold job fairs for youth positions
New Orleans, LA17 hours ago
LPSO announced upcoming Concealed Handgun Course
Raceland, LA1 day ago
As murder surges in New Orleans, police seek to revive this once-heralded strategy
New Orleans, LA17 hours ago
Food abounds at colorful St. Joseph Altars around the metro area; see the parish-by-parish list
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Lafourche Parish announced temporary change of polling location
Cut Off, LA2 days ago
Woodmere Playground in Harvey is getting some improvements
Harvey, LA3 days ago
Second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds designated to improve city of New Orleans
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Jason Bergeron Announces Candidacy for Terrebonne Parish President
Houma, LA2 days ago
Metairie’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade brought the Luck of the Irish
Metairie, LA5 hours ago
Bob Tucker, pioneer in New Orleans politics and business laid to rest
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
Free outdoor concerts begin again in March
Covington, LA1 day ago
LaToya Cantrell recall petitions show sharp divides across New Orleans by race, neighborhood
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
A public screening of new George Dunbar documentary
Slidell, LA1 day ago
NOPD investigating a shooting in the Seventh District
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Radio host aids New Orleans’ homeless
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
A good time on Bourbon St. ends in gunfire
New Orleans, LA1 hour ago
Houma Tunnel to close for cleaning, repairs
Houma, LA1 day ago
Crumbl Cookies in Houma to open on March 17
Houma, LA1 day ago
A storm's coming Sunday to southeast Louisiana, and then a cool front
New Orleans, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy