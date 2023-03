Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Gary Underwood in connection to an Amber Alert that was issued Wednesday night.

Two children were found safe after the alert was issued by OHP.

Underwood, the non-custodial parent of the children, was suspected to have abducted them, OHP said.

OHP said Underwood is known to be armed and violent.

Trooper Eric Foster with OHP said Underwood left the children with a relative once the alert went out, and that the alert did its job.