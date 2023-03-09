ECU eliminates Tigers in semifinal of Women's AAC Tournament

The University of Memphis couldn’t duplicate the second-half comeback it displayed in the quarterfinal round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament when it faced East Carolina in the semifinal round in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday.

No. 2-seeded Memphis never led in the 69-60 loss to No. 3 ECU despite erasing a double-digit deficit for the second straight game.

“Obviously, today is really tough,” Memphis coach Katrina Merriweather said. “We had a team that we felt like could compete for the championship, so falling short is hurtful. However, when you take a look at this box score and how hard these kids played, our effort was there. We just didn’t make enough shots and get enough stops down the stretch.”

After orchestrating a 12-point comeback against UCF on Tuesday, the Tigers found themselves trailing by 10 points with 4:35 left in the third quarter against ECU.

Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (23) finished with 21 points against ECU on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Andy Hancock/American Athletic Conference)

Jamirah Shutes scored nine of her 21 points in the third quarter to help Memphis tie the Pirates at 43 by the end of the period. ECU (22-9) kept Memphis at bay during the fourth quarter and punched its ticket to the conference championship, that will be played against Houston at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Two of Emani Jefferson’s three steals came in the third quarter. She finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jada Wright, who scored 12 points with nine rebounds, was the other Tiger to score in double figures.

Memphis (20-10) trailed by three points nearly halfway through the fourth quarter until a Micah Dennis 3-pointer gave ECU a 56-50 lead with five minutes remaining. The Tigers never cut the ECU lead to less than four points the rest of the game and the Pirates pushed the deficit to as many as 11 points.

Memphis had not made a 3-pointer the entire tournament until Shutes knocked one down with 10 seconds left. The Tigers were 1-for-17 on Wednesday after missing all eight of their shots from deep against UCF in the quarterfinal.

Madison Griggs, the program leader in 3-point shooting, was 0-for-8 from distance on Wednesday.

“It’s tough because we get in the gym,” Merriweather said. “We shoot. We get the ball moving and sometimes it doesn’t go in. And I tell you what, no one is more hurt right now about that than Madison Griggs, who takes pride in stretching people’s defense and making the game a little easier for her teammates. Sometimes you just don’t make them and we’ve won when we haven’t made them.”

2023 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

First Round | Monday, March 6

Game 1: No. 8 Wichita State 71, No. 9 Temple 61

Game 2: No. 10 UCF 69, No. 7 Tulsa 53

Game 3: No. 6 Tulane 61, No. 11 Cincinnati 52

Quarterfinals | Tuesday, March 7

Game 4: No. 8 Wichita State 65, No. 1 South Florida 53

Game 5: No. 4 Houston 52, No. 5 SMU 33

Game 6: No. 2 Memphis 48, No. 10 UCF 46

Game 7: No. 3 East Carolina 69, No. 6 Tulane 58

Semifinals | Wednesday, March 8

Game 8: No. 4 Houston 72, No. 8 Wichita State 64

Game 9: No. 3 East Carolina 69, No. 2 Memphis 60

Final | Thursday, March 9

Game 10: No. 4 Houston vs. No. 3 East Carolina | 8 p.m. | ESPNU and ESPN+