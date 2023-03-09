Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
KSHB 41 Action News

Fans excited about Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship returning to KCMO

By Leslie DelasBour,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bujp_0lCZhW4000

From the lights, to the sights and sounds, fans say they wouldn’t want to experience the Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship anywhere else but in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m a Big 12 fan. I love college basketball, it’s March, we're here,” Matt Mitchell said.

Fans of all ages say they're excited the games have begun.

“It’s pretty cool because of all the basketball," Kalen Mason said. "It’s the Big 12, so basically, it’s going to be cool, it's going to be fun."

John Stork said he enjoys seeing fans from different teams come together for the tournament.

“The different crowds come in — Texas, Baylor, Iowa State, it’s awesome seeing them all come here,” Stork said.

Fans say the experience is not only inside the T-Mobile Center, but it lives outside in the heart of downtown KCMO.

“The convenience, how it’s walking distance — it's phenomenal," Mitchell said.

Fan says they are excited that Kansas City gets to host this slam dunk opportunity

“What they’ve done with Power and Light is incredible, remembering what it was like a multitude of years ago,” Jessica Davis said.

Fans say even after 23 years, Kansas City is among the best places to watch the tournament.

"I wasn't a huge fan when they moved to Dallas, but now they renovated what was once Sprint Center," Mitchell said. "Now T- Mobile, I love that it’s here."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Current MF Debinha has NWSL's 2nd-highest rating in FIFA 23 video game
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Snake Saturday celebrates St. Patrick's Day for 39th year
North Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Southwest Airlines adds 2 nonstop international routes from Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Leawood family recalls scary experience after EF-1 touched down in neighborhood
Leawood, KS4 days ago
Upcoming KC Rainbow Tour aims to preserve rich KC LGBTQ history
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Higher interest rates slow pace of new home building in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Steamroller art: Kansas City Art Institute students use heavy machine for art
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Caught on camera: Vandals torch van belonging to Boys & Girls Club in KCMO
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Athletics brings former KCPD officer 'special bond' after medical retirement
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Body recovered in Gladstone identified as missing teenager Jayden Robker
Gladstone, MO8 hours ago
A timeline in arrest of suspect accused of threatening William Jewell College
Liberty, MO6 days ago
Willie Nelson announces May 20 tour stop in Kansas City at Azura Amphitheater
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
New KCI airport prepares for busy Spring Break travel
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Kansas City locate woman who was missing since Monday
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Aunt: Description of body found in woods matches missing teen Jayden Robker
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
Man killed Monday morning after losing control of motorcycle on I-70 in KCK
Kansas City, KS6 days ago
Severe Weather Awareness: Know how to get weather alerts
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Officials search for missing Pleasant Valley, Missouri, man
Pleasant Valley, MO6 days ago
St. Joseph man sustains serious injuries in motorcycle crash
Saint Joseph, MO12 hours ago
Police locate missing woman, 59
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Iowa man dies at Leavenworth penitentiary
Cedar Falls, IA3 days ago
Man dead in homicide Saturday morning near Grand Boulevard in KCMO
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Gardner community mourns loss of crossing guard struck by car
Gardner, KS6 days ago
KCPD responds to life-threatening shooting at 35th, Prospect
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Man ID'd in William Jewell threat involved in shots-fired case day later
Liberty, MO6 days ago
Kansas City chef serves up food, purpose through new culinary facility
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Judge rules convicted killer David Jungerman is not competent to be sentenced
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
1 person dead after vehicle overturns, lands on another vehicle in KCMO crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KC man pleads guilty for possessing firearm used in shooting of KCFD firefighter
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Widow of KCPD officer killed in crash wants Jackson County prosecutor off case
Kansas City, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy