Open in App
Corona, CA
See more from this location?
KFI AM 640

Woman Serving Life For Murder Pleads Guilty to Running Stolen Identities

By City News Service,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljBwB_0lCZhUIY00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Corona woman serving a life sentence for murder pleaded guilty today to running a $2 million unemployment insurance benefits fraud scheme from behind bars that used stolen identities, some of which belonged to other inmates.

Natalie Le Demola, 38, entered her plea to federal charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.  A sentencing date was not immediately available. Le Demola and a dozen others were charged last April with using stolen identities to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits -- including pandemic relief funds -- mostly during the second half of 2020.

According to the indictment, some of the personal information the defendants illegally obtained was provided by an unnamed prison official employed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.  A U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman had no comment on whether the prison official will face federal charges.

The indictment filed in Los Angeles federal court names various defendants in 31 bank fraud counts and seven aggravated identity theft counts. Demola and other co-conspirators ``would acquire the PII (personal identifying information), such as the names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers, of individuals, including identity theft victims, who were not eligible for UI benefits, including pandemic benefits, because they were employed, retired, or incarcerated,'' according to the document.

Members of the conspiracy then allegedly used the information to make fraudulent online applications for benefits from the California Employment Development Department. Once the applications were approved, they received EDD-funded debit cards that allowed them to withdraw money from ATMs across Southern California. The conspiracy and bank fraud charges each carry a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year consecutive sentence, prosecutors noted.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three charged after drug bust that allegedly found 1 million fentanyl pills in El Monte car
El Monte, CA22 hours ago
Fugitive arrested in connection with armored truck robberies
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman accused of embezzling $56,000 from employer
Ladera Ranch, CA4 hours ago
Arrest made in 1997 cold-case killing of bank teller Monica Leech in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA23 hours ago
Judge Suspends Criminal Proceedings Based on Menifee Mom’s Mental State
Menifee, CA1 day ago
Banning Man Arrested For Burglary and Drug Paraphernalia
Banning, CA19 hours ago
Cab Driver Clashes with Defense Attorney in Jail Escape Trial
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Man wanted in series of armored vehicle robberies arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga, CA1 day ago
Women ordered to strand trial for the death of a woman seeking a BBL
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man convicted for assaulting women in Orange County
Laguna Niguel, CA1 day ago
Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Northridge
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Killer of teenager is sentenced to more than 48 years in state prison
Rialto, CA2 days ago
Man Suspected of Selling Concentrated Cannabis to Kids in East Hemet
Hemet, CA1 day ago
Two suspects are arrested in connection with fentanyl investigation in Fontana
Fontana, CA1 day ago
Deputies exchange fire with suspect in La Puente; standoff continues
La Puente, CA19 hours ago
Trio accused of beating man in Palm Springs mobile home park to be rearraigned
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
$100k reward offered for information leading to arrest of hit-and-run driver who killed man in Carson
Carson, CA1 day ago
Search for suspects in slaying of Winchester senior underway
Winchester, CA1 day ago
Suspect In Temecula Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested
Temecula, CA1 day ago
California mom arrested after newborn baby abandoned in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA20 hours ago
The SAPD seized guns, drugs and cash and arrested a suspect in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA2 days ago
Dog Attack California: Pack of Dogs Maul Man to Death
Jurupa Valley, CA5 hours ago
Standoff With Barricaded Suspect, Deputies Continues
Valinda, CA5 hours ago
25-year-old arrested for attempted murder after newborn found in restroom trash can in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Felon Charged with Gunning Down La Cresta Man During Burglary
Murrieta, CA2 days ago
Abandoned baby found in Orange County gas station bathroom; woman arrested
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Woman Arrested After Discovery of Baby Abandoned in Fullerton Service Station Bathroom
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA2 days ago
After high-speed pursuit, Fontana officers find suspect hiding in trash can
Fontana, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy