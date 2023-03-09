Open in App
Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector

ECU women's basketball: Pirates blast way into AAC championship game with semifinal win over Memphis

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer,

2 days ago

After being picked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference at the start of the season, the East Carolina women’s basketball team turned the league upside down and now the Pirates find themselves one win away from an NCAA tournament berth.

Third-seeded ECU took down No. 2 Memphis, 69-60, on Wednesday in the AAC tournament semifinals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Pirates advanced to the tournament championship game where it will play fourth-seeded Houston at 9 p.m. on Thursday with a ticket to March’s biggest show on the line.

They got here the same way they racked up 22 wins this season: defense.

“Just defense and sticking to what we do,” senior Danae McNeal said on the ESPN+ broadcast following the win. “People underestimated us and we had to prove them wrong and we have something to prove for ourselves as well.”

Energy on the defensive end helped the Pirates plug a leaky stretch of basketball that allowed the Tigers back into the game in the third quarter. Memphis went on a dizzying 13-3 run over the final 4:14 of the third quarter to erase a 10-point ECU lead.

The teams entered the final quarter tied at 43-43, but the Pirates, like so many times before, found another gear in the fourth quarter and found a way to race away with a convincing victory to come within one more win of earning their third NCAA tournament berth in program history, and first since the 2006-07 season.

McNeal poured in a game-high 22 points, just one night after scoring seven in Tuesday’s semifinal win over Tulane. She had 11 of those points in the first quarter while helping the Pirates to an early lead.

“My teammates,” McNeal said, “they always give me the ball in the right spots, so I owe it all to them.”

Freshman and Farmville Central product Amiya Joyner had six assists to go with nine rebounds and six points. Joyner had a flashy assist when she bounced a behind-the-back pass to a driving Micah Dennis who finished a reverse layup that gave ECU a 60-53 lead with under three minutes to play.

ECU never trailed in the win, and Memphis’ best shot at overtaking the Pirates was absorbed and dished right back.

The Pirates outscored Memphis, 26-17 over the final 10 minutes, with Dennis, Synia Johnson and McNeal combining for 21 of those points. Dennis finished with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while Johnson added 13 points and went 7-for-11 from the foul line.

Memphis struggled to get clean looks away from the basket and was held to 31 percent shooting (22-of-70), which included a 1-for-17 effort from 3-point range. The Tigers’ lone 3-pointer came with 10.4 seconds remaining in the game.

The Pirates aren’t done and McNeal said her team is ready for what’s next.

“Just embrace it all,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

