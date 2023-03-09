Open in App
Daniel Theis receiving less playing time as Indiana Pacers look to develop young players

By Tony East,

3 days ago

Theis was the Pacers backup center for a few weeks, but that is no longer the case

Daniel Theis returned from injury for the Indiana Pacers just over one month ago, and he immediately assumed backup center duties for the team. He amassed 109 minutes of playing time by making seven appearances in a stretch of nine games.

The Pacers wanted to figure out what they had in Theis and see how impactful he can be. He dealt with a knee injury all season long after the team acquired him from the Boston Celtics in an offseason trade.

The German big man has averaged 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in his seven outings, including one start. He dropped in 11 points against the Utah Jazz just before the All-Star break.

"I think he re-established the fact that he’s one hell of an NBA player," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Theis earlier this week.

Since Theis' stretch of seven appearances in nine games, he has not played. The six-year veteran has not had a role in Indiana's last five outings as his minutes have gone to Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson.

The reasoning behind the change has less to do with Theis' play and more to do with the Pacers' situation. "Daniel Theis, initially when he became healthy, he had a great opportunity here," Carlisle said Monday before praising his play. "We talked to him last week about where we were in terms of we need to develop and that he needed to stay ready. His season is not done. But he continues to mentor guys and be a big part of what we’re doing behind the scenes.”

Developing is something that makes sense for a younger team like Indiana. Smith and Jackson are both under 23 years old, and the franchise invested resources into acquiring them within the last two calendar years. The Pacers may be pushing towards the play-in tournament this season, but they are still 29-37. They are not quite a playoff contender, so they are looking to develop young talent like Jackson and Smith.

The pair have seized their chances, and the Pacers are 3-2 in their last five games. As a result, though, Theis has not been playing.

"Daniel is obviously a very good NBA player," Carlisle said of Theis. "And we're in a situation right now where we've got to develop our young guys while we try to win. That's not easy to do, but it's experience that they must have."

The head coach said that Theis could play against this season, and he has been extremely valuable as a veteran off the court. He is still giving the team something despite not playing.

Smith and Jackson, meanwhile, have played well. Since Theis went back to the bench, Smith is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while Jackson is averaging 4.0 points and 4.7 rebounds. Each player has made three appearances.

The two young bigs were on the outside looking in during late January and early February. They had to sit and watch, which can still help with development. But game reps are important for young players.

Still, they were out of the rotation at times, just like Theis is now. But each player has stayed engaged and kept their head up, according to Carlisle. “They’ve all been great. They’re all high level people," he said. He noted that all three have taken a team-first approach this year.

Carlisle added that Smith has "elevated his level,” while Jackson had improved his strength and experience level this season. The two have been effective, which has lowered the need for Theis.

As the season progresses, things could change for Indiana at the backup big spot. They often have this season. But for now, the team appears to be shifting towards their younger players in that role, and Daniel Theis is not currently in the rotation.

