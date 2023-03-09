Opening At Eat Your Heart Out: Uncle Paulie’s Deli

You may have heard: Durango Casino & Resort has finally made an announcement revealing the details on its food hall, which is due to open (along with the resort itself) in Fall 2023. What Now first reported on the food hall last summer, but at last we have a name: Eat Your Heart Out .

Eat Your Heart Out will feature several new-to-market concepts like Ai Pono Café and Marc Vetri ’s Fiorella , along with new locations from local brands like Yu-Or-Mi Sushi and Vesta Coffee . In recent weeks, What Now has been taking a closer look at several of these concepts.

Founded by longtime friends Paulie James and Jon Buscemi , Uncle Paulie’s Deli has grown to three locations in its Los Angeles hometown. And now the brand is making the trek to Las Vegas, opening in the Eat Your Heart Out food court at Station Casinos ’ upcoming Durango Casino & Resort.

The Uncle Paulie’s menu features classic sandwich varieties like the Italian and the Chicken Caesar, plus named sandwiches like The Gloria ( Sopressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg & Calabrian Chili Spread ) and The Carly ( Salami, Chopped Salad Greens, Provolone, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Onion & Red Wine Vinaigrette ).

Uncle Paulie’s breakfast sandwiches are also available all day, including the Sausage, Egg & Cheese and the Uncle Ronny ( Scrambled or Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hashbrown & Cheddar Cheese on a Freshly Baked English Muffin ).



What Now reached out to Paulie James on Wednesday. James was not immediately available for comment on the brand’s upcoming location at Durango Casino & Resort.

Rendering: Official

Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .