College Baseball: Pitching woes doom Georgia Southern in loss to UGA

STATESBORO, Ga., (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern baseball team fell to the University of Georgia on March 8 at J.I. Clements Stadium. The 9-4 loss means UGA swept Southern in the two-game set. Last night, the Bulldogs won, 17-11.

In the top of the first, the Eagles surrendered three runs. They followed up in the second by allowing one more, which was a solo home run by Benedictine alum Justin Thomas. Then in the top of the fourth, a three-run bomb gave Georgia a 7-0 lead.

Georgia Southern will have a rest day before they welcome Rutgers for a three-game set on March 10.