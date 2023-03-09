Open in App
Petaluma, CA
The Press Democrat

Press Democrat girls basketball rankings: Cardinal Newman finishes No. 1; Casa Grande climbs to No. 2

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f35P1_0lCZeQwh00

As expected, the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team breezed its way to another massively successful season.

And while the Cardinals remain head and shoulders above everyone else in Sonoma County, several other teams made some mighty strides to close out the year.

Let’s dive into the end-of-year girls basketball rankings for the 2022-23 season.

1. Cardinal Newman (25-8)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: Beat Ukiah 74-25 and Montgomery 77-34 to win the North Bay League-Oak Tournament. Then beat Heritage-Brentwood 59-42, lost to San Ramon Valley 49-41 and beat Carondelet 71-50 to finish third in the NCS Open Division playoffs. Then beat Palo Alto 60-35 and lost to Clovis 62-58 in the quarterfinals of the NorCal Division I playoffs.

2. Casa Grande (20-11)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Beat then-No. 2 Sonoma Valley 34-30, American Canyon 35-29 and Vintage 37-18 to win the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament. Then beat Windsor 52-36 and then-No. 4 Montgomery 51-48 before losing to Bishop O’Dowd 61-19 in the NCS Division 2 semifinals.

3. Montgomery (16-11)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: beat then-No. 3 Maria Carrillo 61-49 and lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 77-34 in the NBL-Oak Tournament. Then beat Rancho Cotate 69-38 before losing to then-unranked Casa Grande 51-48 in the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 2 tournament.

4. Maria Carrillo (18-11)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: Lost to then-No. 4 Montgomery in the NBL-Oak Tournament. Then beat Alhambra 58-33 before losing to Pinole Valley 39-19 in the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

5. Sonoma Valley (21-8)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: Lost to then-unranked Casa Grande 34-30 and Vintage 36-30 in the VVAL Tournament. Then beat Encinal before losing to San Marin 54-35 in the NCS Division 3 quarterfinals.

On the bubble

Healdsburg (24-5)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: Beat Santa Rosa 36-31 and Windsor 34-30 to win the NBL-Redwood Tournament. Then lost to Lick-Wilmerding 65-42 in the first round of the NCS Division 4 playoffs.

Ukiah (15-14)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 74-25 in the NBL-Oak Tournament. Then beat College Park 58-56 before losing to Bishop O’Dowd 58-23 in the NCS Division 2 quarterfinals.

Analy (10-14)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Did not make playoffs.

Windsor (17-12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Beat Rancho Cotate 51-48 and lost to Healdsburg 34-30 in the NBL-Redwood Tournament. Then lost to then-unranked Casa Grande 52-36 in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

Sonoma Academy (19-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: beat Credo 41-18, Tomales 44-17 and Redwood Christian 55-29 before losing to San Domenico 51-8 in the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 5 playoffs.

Cardinal Newman finishing at No. 1 should be a surprise to no one. The Cardinals beat league opponents by an average margin of victory of more than 40 points a game, and that trend doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

The biggest riser since our last rankings of Feb. 7 is Casa Grande, a team that wasn’t even in the top five. The Gauchos closed out the year with two wins over top-five teams — Sonoma Valley and Montgomery — and were the last Sonoma County team alive in the playoffs not named Cardinal Newman.

Despite being upset by the Gauchos in the playoffs, Montgomery jumps a spot to No. 3 thanks to a win over Maria Carrillo in the NBL-Oak Tournament. The future for both the Pumas and Vikings looks bright as most of their top players are set to return next season.

While they stumbled a bit at the end, the Dragons had one of their best seasons in years, highlighted by their first playoff win since 2016-17. League MVP Lola Martin will be graduating, but the Dragons are set to return most of their roster next year.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

