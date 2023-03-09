KOMU

Columbia Citizens Police Review Board still without a leader By Ethan Paladino, KOMU 8 Digital ReporterColby Zak, KOMU 8 Reporter, 2 days ago

By Ethan Paladino, KOMU 8 Digital ReporterColby Zak, KOMU 8 Reporter, 2 days ago

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board held its first regular meeting Wednesday since August 2022. The meeting looked at specific subcommittees and reports ...