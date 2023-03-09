Deer Valley Unified superintendent says proposal to break up big districts 'makes no sense'

Deer Valley Unified School District wouldn’t immediately qualify for a proposal making its way through the Arizona Legislature to break large school districts in Arizona into smaller ones.

But the district’s superintendent isn’t waiting to make up his mind about the issue.

The Arizona House on March 1 voted along party lines to advance HB 2546 to the Senate. The bill proposes that a county school superintendent is required to call an election to determine if a school district with a student count of 35,000 or more should be divided, and new, smaller district(s) would be formed.

Deer Valley Unified’s enrollment is 32,952 as of Feb. 22, and the district will likely surpass the 35,000 threshold in the near future as the population grows within its boundaries. The 367-square mile boundary serves students and families in Glendale, Phoenix, Peoria, Anthem, New River, Cave Creek and unincorporated areas of Maricopa County. It’s the fifth largest school district in the state.

DVUSD Superintendent Dr. Curtis Finch isn’t buying what the bill is selling.

“What they’re trying to do is just say ‘The big districts must be bad, we need to break them into parts.’ But the research doesn’t support that,” Finch said Tuesday.

The measure is being advanced by Rep. Rachel Jones, a first-term Republican lawmaker who lives on Tucson's far east side. She says her constituents are unhappy with decisions being made by the Tucson Unified School District’s five-member governing board, the Arizona Capitol Times reported, and would be happier with a smaller district that would presumably give them a greater voice and a board elected more from their own area.

The measure could then also apply to districts of more than 35,000 students and would mandate the same kind of vote in Mesa, which is even larger, the Times noted.

“It is a massive beast of a school district,” Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa, told the Times’ Howard Fischer. Heap made the remarks when the measure was being debated in the House Committee on Municipal Oversight and Elections.

Heap also said the district’s racial and economic diversity makes it too large to ensure parents get their voices heard.

Finch says the issue goes beyond just total student enrollment.

“If you break big school districts down into smaller parts, you have to formulate another layer of ‘government’ for lack of a better word,” he said.

Smaller districts, he says, may lack specialty positions for school psychologists, counselors, and the specific needs for special education that a smaller district may have trouble funding.

“Obviously you’re a small district, you can’t have CTE [Career Technical Education], you can’t have all the specialists you need for school districts,” Finch said. “They’re not thinking ahead.”

Both the Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona Education Association didn’t return messages seeking comment on the bill.

Finch also says taxation and bonds – both of which are tied to an entire school district – may prove problematic under the proposal.

“You’re talking a big mess with taxation and a big problem with bonds, and who pays the bonds, and who inherits the bills,” Finch said. “This is pretty common that they forget the details – what I call ‘unintended consequences.’”

An Auditor General’s Office report shows that DVUSD in 2022 spent a larger percentage of its dollars in classroom instruction (59.4%) than the state average (54.5%). Deer Valley Unified also has fewer students per teacher (16.2) than the state average (17.2).

HB 2546, approved by the House, contains no details of exactly how a large district breakup process would work.

Finch also figures the move may be related to political posturing that has made its way into local school districts and governing board meetings in recent years.

“No question. For sure,” he said. “Once the voters find out there are some major problems with it, I don’t even think it gets past the governor. It makes no sense.”

The bill will make its way to the Arizona Senate.