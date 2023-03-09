Woman dead, 2 detained after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis has left one woman dead, Memphis Police say.

Police responded to a shooting on College Street near Kerr Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Memphis Police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, two people have been detained on the scene. Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

