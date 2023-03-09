Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Woman dead, 2 detained after South Memphis shooting

By Courtney Anderson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2xnq_0lCZcPHE00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis has left one woman dead, Memphis Police say.

Police responded to a shooting on College Street near Kerr Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Memphis Police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD search for killer after body found in airport area

According to police, two people have been detained on the scene. Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Man critical after North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Melrose High School student killed, double shooting
Memphis, TN39 minutes ago
MPD: Suspect wanted after aggravated assault at apartment complex
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MPD releases video of person of interest in Grauer homicide
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Suspect steals from Game Stop near Austin Peay Highway, MPD investigates
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
MPD finds missing child
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Two women shot, one critical in Southeast Memphis
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Two months since MSCS employee died, family seeks answers
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
One man in critical condition after overnight shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting that killed 20-year-old man
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
MPD: French bulldogs stolen from Hickory Hill home
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Warrant issued for man after quadruple shooting kills 3
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man charged with resisting arrest: “I want to go straight to 201”
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One critical after shooting in Raleigh
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man wanted for stealing vehicle at South Memphis gas station, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man said he was treated like a suspect after restraining car burglar downtown
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Wreck on I-240 and Airways, traffic diverted
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Mother mourns West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
Recent string of robberies target Hispanic community, MPD warns
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One dead, one injured in Raleigh shooting
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Woman steals phone, sells it at phone kiosk
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis Mayor condemns “revolving door” of crime
Memphis, TN1 day ago
3 charged after stolen rifle found in car
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man charged after gun goes off during fight with suspected car burglar at music college
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Live Lounge shooting suspects in court, will remain out on bond
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Three detained after shots fired in downtown Memphis
Memphis, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy