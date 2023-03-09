Open in App
Michigan State
WOOD TV8

Michigan Senate votes to repeal 1931 abortion ban

By Skyler Ashley,

3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) — The Michigan Senate voted on Wednesday to repeal the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

The decision came along party lines, 20-18, with all Democrats voting yes and Republicans voting no.

The repeal now heads to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The right to abortion is already enshrined in the state’s constitution, after voters passed Proposal 3 in November. Democratic lawmakers wanted to repeal the 1931 abortion law to circumvent any future confusion about abortion’s legal status in Michigan.

Michigan House approves repeal of state’s right-to-work law

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement in support of Wednesday’s vote to repeal the 1931 law.

“Today’s repeal of this antiquated law is a victory for millions of Michigan residents who, like myself, value bodily integrity and personal freedom. I am grateful that our legislators are listening to the will of the voters who passed Proposition 3 this past fall with overwhelming support,” Nessel said in a press release. “The people of this state can rest assured that their elected officials will not sit idly by in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, and will fight to ensure that residents’ health, safety, and wellbeing is safeguarded from harmful legislation.”

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, released a statement that criticized the decision.

“Instead of keeping their word, Democrats voted down every amendment we offered and chose to side with the extreme elements of their base over the majority of voters,” Nesbitt’s release said. “We don’t believe radical on-demand abortion access for any reason is what Michigan voters signed up for and will do all we can to fight against extremist abortion activists and hold those who advocated for Proposal 3 at their word.”

