Saint Paul, MN
The Associated Press

Wild beat Jets 4-2, move into tie with Stars atop Central

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago
Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves and the Minnesota Wild extended their points streak to 11 games with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

The Wild are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games. Fleury has victories in his last four starts.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and assist, and Frederick Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman and Mason Shaw also scored for the Wild (37-21-7). Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Middleton each had two assists.

Logan Stanley and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (36-26-3), who are 2-7-2 in their last 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots.

The victory moves the Wild into a tie with the idle Dallas Stars atop the Central Division.

CANUCKS 3, DUCKS 2, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give Vancouver a win over Anaheim.

Miller also scored short-handed in the first period, and Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.

Troy Terry and Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 31 saves.

RED WINGS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal with 4:07 remaining and Detroit snapped a six-game skid with a win over Chicago.

Jake Walman, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 39 saves.

Taylor Raddysh scored twice and Joey Anderson also scored for Chicago. Alex Stalock stopped 15 shots.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

