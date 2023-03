ktalnews.com

‘Discovery Day’ event in April offers rare inside look at Keithville’s Chimp Haven By Jaclyn Tripp, 3 days ago

By Jaclyn Tripp, 3 days ago

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All are invited to experience ‘the chimp life’ on Saturday, April 15, when truly inquisitive visitors will also be allowed visit ...