Open in App
Champaign, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Garden Hills residents enroll for free video doorbells and lights

By Scarlett O'Hara,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19PrPC_0lCZZcBy00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – People who live in Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood can get free yard pole lights, entryway lighting and video doorbells. The city held an enrollment event Tuesday. It’s part of the city’s Safety, Lighting and Energy Efficiency Program (SLEEP).

WCIA crews spoke with a city employee who says some people have asked whether they’d ever be required to hand over footage from their city-issued doorbells.

Champaign Garden Hills homes eligible for free doorbell, lighting improvements

“Once the camera’s installed, it belongs to the resident. So we, we meaning the city, don’t have access to the camera at all,” rehabilitation technician Jonathan Davis said. “There’s always a program through the Champaign Police Department if you want to register the camera, and all that does is let them know you have it.”

Davis says if you live in Garden Hills, you have until the end of the year to enroll. If you’re a renter, you must have a signed authorization form from your landlord.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Champaign, IL newsLocal Champaign, IL
Champaign Fire Dept. reminds people to check smoke alarms ahead of daylight savings
Champaign, IL21 hours ago
Police respond to two separate car accidents in Champaign
Champaign, IL2 hours ago
Closures on Prospect Ave., Green St. in Champaign begin Monday
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vape shop coming to Danville, across from high school
Danville, IL2 days ago
Car stuck on pedestrian bridge at Decatur park
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Retired Decatur fire captain passes away
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Closet organizing tips with Angi
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Decatur Police share safety tips ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Railroad track damage closes Watseka intersection for hours
Watseka, IL2 days ago
Home and Garden Expo in Mahomet this weekend
Mahomet, IL2 days ago
Learn about Abraham Lincoln’s connection to rivers in Decatur this week
Decatur, IL2 hours ago
Unofficial-ly over? U of I Police see celebration ease in Campustown
Urbana, IL3 days ago
Urbana officials alert residents of companies selling door-to-door, and recognized for solar excellence
Urbana, IL3 days ago
Illinois Thieves Steal $11000 Worth Of Tools From Storage Garage
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Champaign Police warn of car theft TikTok trend
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Champaign-Urbana program bringing free period products to area organizations
Champaign, IL2 days ago
City of Champaign announces new fiberoptic projects
Champaign, IL4 days ago
Parkland College police install license plate readers, joins other universities, departments
Champaign, IL2 days ago
‘We’re all together as a team’: many jump into Mahomet lake to support Special Olympics
Mahomet, IL22 hours ago
About $4,000 awarded to 4 Decatur art programs
Decatur, IL2 hours ago
Mahomet church hosting renters’ rights workshop for Candlewood Estates residents
Mahomet, IL2 days ago
Two cars stolen near U of I campus in 30 hours: Police
Champaign, IL3 days ago
‘Terrible feeling’: Community reacts to Gibson City shooting
Gibson City, IL3 days ago
New roof solar system coming to Decatur sports center
Decatur, IL3 days ago
ACE Homes, a family owned Champaign business coined by youngest member
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Record sales are resurging, Champaign shop backs up the growth
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Labor and Delivery option going away in Decatur
Decatur, IL4 days ago
Decatur firefighters remember retired captain
Decatur, IL2 days ago
‘Every minute matters’: Gunshot sensors on the way to Rantoul
Rantoul, IL4 days ago
Coroner releases name of woman shot in Decatur
Decatur, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy