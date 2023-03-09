Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect who they say intentionally ran over, killed pedestrian in Pacoima

By KCAL-News Staff,

2 days ago

Police on Wednesday announced that they had taken a possible murder suspect, who they believe intentionally ran over a man in Pacoima, into custody.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to an area near Remick Avenue and Paxton Street, near the I-5 and SR-118 Freeways at around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

"Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the street suffering from blunt force trauma," a statement from LAPD said. "The investigation revealed the driver intentionally drove his vehicle, described as a burgundy Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, into the victim, then fled the location."

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has still not been revealed.

A brief investigation led detectives with both LAPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Task Force to a motel in North Hollywood late Tuesday evening, where they arrested the man.

His identity has also not yet been announced.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has more information was urged to contact investigators at (818) 374-9550.

