East Lansing, MI
WLNS

Injured MSU student shooting victim’s family urges change

By McKoy Scribner,

3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, state lawmakers heard from one of the families impacted by the tragedy at Michigan State University and their call for change.

As the House Judiciary Committee considered gun reform measures, the family of Troy Forbush, one of the students injured by the gunman, made an emotional plea in support of the legislation.

Forbush’s family joined State Representative Julie Brixie to speak before the committee.

These bills would create new gun safety rules in Michigan, like expanding background checks and establishing red flag laws.

“On Monday, February 13th, 2023, at 8:18 p.m., my son called my cell phone and said ‘I love you, mom. I’ve been shot. There’s a shooter,'” Krista Grettenberger, mother of Troy Forbush, said.

They add that recounting the tragedy has been a nightmare.

“I didn’t find out until later that in the classroom, my son came face to face with the shooter and plead for his life. ‘Please don’t shoot me’ were the words they said before the gunman shot him in his chest,” Grettenberger said.

The words echoed in front of lawmakers, following testimony from both sides of the aisle.

“Licensing and registration is not going to solve crime,” John Lott said.

Lott said that these bills will only endanger society further.

“So, we all want to save lives. I fear that these laws will lead to more deaths, not fewer ones. And there is really not much of a serious cost-benefit analysis that I’ve been able to see on these laws. None of these laws being proposed would have stopped the murders at Michigan State University,” Lott said.

While others are urging lawmakers to take action and do something.

“This is what we elected you to do…please…I beg you…do your job,” Grettenberger said.

All three bills that cleared the Judiciary Committee passed the State House Wednesday. They now go to the State Senate for consideration.

