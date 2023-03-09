Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Activists, supporters of abortion rights gather at Liberty Bell on International Women's Day

By Aziza Shuler,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNwIE_0lCZUHxS00

Abortion rights protesters gather at Liberty Bell on International Women's Day 01:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Women's rights activists and abortion rights supporters marched from the Liberty Bell to City Hall Wednesday raising their voices in protest on International Women's Day.

Three organizations have a common goal of advocating for women's rights and fighting against the oppression of women in a collaboration between the organizations Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights , Afghans of Philly and Philly Iran.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, women's rights activists say they feel like the country is moving backward and believe taking away a woman's right to have an abortion sets the precedent for the further oppression of women.

"Our ability to decide what happens to our future our very body is the most basic human right and one that has been a product of struggle," Sam Goldmen said. "And when you don't have this right, women leave public society."

DEVELOPING: Abortion rights protest in Center City on International Women's Day 02:20

"When a woman is taken away the choice to make a decision over her own body or how she wishes to exist in the world, how can one say that it's not taking away their rights?" Sanaz Yaghmai said.

CBS News Philadelphia also spoke to an anti-abortion group that says banning abortion does not violate human rights.

"When we talk about women's rights we have to talk about the rights of women who are inside their mother's wombs and their rights need to be protected," Maria Gallagher said.

Organizers recited poetry and continued to spread their message.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is hosting similar protests in other major cities nationwide.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Black Girls Run in Philadelphia reclaim their lives with camaraderie
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton celebrates milestone as female speaker in state history
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Thousands pack Philadelphia streets for St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023 to kick off with mass
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Meet this year's grand marshal of Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
McDade-Cara Irish dance students show off their stuff
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Home where MLK stayed in Camden, N.J. damaged in fire
Camden, NJ21 hours ago
City of Philadelphia holds job fair for public safety careers
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Help Sesame Place find a new home for Rubber Duckie at the park
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Map shows where people are rent-burdened in Pa., N.J., Del.
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
An inside look at Duffy's Fine Chocolates making Irish potatoes
Gloucester City, NJ2 days ago
Springfield community wears their best green at St. Patrick's Day Parade
Springfield, PA1 day ago
Temple University Police Department awarded $1.7 million grant
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man dead: police
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Hunting Park nonprofit has stolen fridge replaced by community
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man shot, killed in Tioga: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Springsteen postpones Ohio show 1 week before Philadelphia date
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Countless animals to visit at Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo
Oaks, PA2 days ago
3 suspects turn themselves in for alleged Center City beating: police
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
N.J. mayor's message to East Palestine, Ohio after derailment: "Protect your citizens"
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
3-alarm fire causes $1 million in damages in Odessa, Delaware
Odessa, DE12 hours ago
6 suspects in Center City beating now in custody: police
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
2 Philadelphia congressmen recap security meetings in Europe
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
"She could have been killed": Father of woman beat in Center City speaks out
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Pa. woman "on a mission" for justice after fiance killed in hit-and-run
Levittown, PA2 days ago
FBI Special Agent won't be charged in fatal dog shooting in Center City: officials
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Blake injured in Union's 1-0 victory over Fire
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
President Biden's budget proposal aims to trim deficit by nearly $3 trillion
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
How to protect yourself from the stomach flu
Berlin, NJ3 days ago
Mayfair teacher introducing students to building trades
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy