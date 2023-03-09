Open in App
Dallas, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

Kyrie Irving Caught Arguing With Pelicans Fans Mid-Game: "How Are Y'all Telling Me How To Play?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEQK3_0lCZUFC000

Kyrie Irving was mocked by a Pelicans fan about his play style and his recent anti-Semitic controversy.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks failed to win against a struggling New Orleans Pelicans team as Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram were both forced to leave the game with injuries.

Kyrie Irving kept battling for the Mavs until the end of the game, boosted on by some rude trash talk from Pelicans fans mocking his play style and his anti-Semitic controversy from earlier this season.

"How are fans telling me how to play basketball? How does that make sense? How does that make sense? How are y'all gonna tell me how to play basketball?"

Irving helped the Mavericks erase a nearly 20-point deficit against the Pels in the fourth quarter but fell short by 7 points. This loss drops them from the 5th seed to tied for the 8th seed, just 1.5 games ahead of the 9th-seeded Lakers.

Kyrie Irving Needs To Carry The Mavericks

Luka Doncic just went through one of the roughest stretches of his season by playing through an injury. Now that he seems to officially be sitting out a few games after being taken out against the Pelicans, Irving needs to show the NBA world that he is a player deserving of a max contract.

Irving had 27 points on 24 shots tonight. It was a less-than-ideal performance from the point guard who's been relatively electric since joining Dallas. Irving has been averaging 27.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 11 games with the Mavs. Their win-loss record with just him and no Luka is perfect, so he needs to get the team to push the pace now that Doncic will be missing games.

The Mavericks face the short-handed Grizzlies twice in their next 2 games.

Comments / 0
